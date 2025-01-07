GOT7 unveils plans for WINTER HEPTAGON comeback, including tracklist release, MV teasers and more

GOT7 is all set for their highly-anticipated comeback after 3 years. The group will release their new EP, WINTER HEPTAGON, on January 20. Ahead of the album premiere, they retrieved their old social media accounts and unveiled the promotional calendar.

On January 7, GOT7 took their official X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to announce the promotional schedule for WINTER HEPTAGON. On January 9, they will kick off the promotion with Concept photo winter version #1 release. The following day, winter version #2 will arrive, followed by the concept photo Heptagon ver. #1 on January 11 and ver. #2 on January 13.

After unveiling the concept photo sets, GOT7 will release the tracklist for the upcoming EP on January 13. On January 15, they will stream a highlight medley, followed by an exciting MV teaser on January 18. Finally, on January 20, their comeback mini-album WINTER HEPTAGON will arrive, accompanied by a music video for the title track.

Check out the promotional schedule here:

Before announcing the schedule, GOT7 reclaimed their old social media accounts, including Instagram and X. While announcing their album, the group tagged the old account, raising anticipation about whether they would retrieve them before the comeback release. Since 2022, their old account had not been in use, and before the WINTER HEPTAGON announcement, they also opened a new handle.

On January 6, through their X, they introduced the old accounts as the official ones, while new ones were dedicated specifically to following the members.

Meanwhile, excitement runs high for WINTER HEPTAGON, as this will mark GOT7's first release since the 2022 self-titled album. In 2021, after 7 years of partnership with JYP Entertainment, the members collectively left the agency. Since then, there have been many concerns regarding their future as a group. With WINTER HEPTAGON, Jay B, Mark, Jackson Wang, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom are coming to the end of fans' worries.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXO's Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin announce 2025 CBX Japan fan meeting GET, SET, GO on February 8 and 9; DEETS