GOT7's Yugyeom’s military enlistment plans maybe earlier than expected; Fans get emotional

GOT7's Yugyeom might be joining the South Korean military training this year. In a recent interview with Ginza Magazine, Yugyeom seemingly confirmed his enlistment to take place in 2025. This came as a shocker to Ahgase (GOT7's fandom) as they didn't anticipate the GOT7 maknae to join the military until 2026. The fans have been pouring out their feelings and emotions regarding this on X (formerly Twitter).

In the interview, Yugyeom was asked about his plans for 2025 and he responded by saying, "Since I’m enlisting soon, I’d like to share as much music as possible with the fans and meet them as much as I can." This might not be the first time the K-pop idol has hinted at a probable enlistment soon. Back in October, 2024 during his solo tour 2024 YUGYEOM TOUR TRUSTY in Sydney, he talked of wanting to return to perform there, but "maybe two years later".

Speculations of his military joining plans were going on ever since and with the latest statement, he almost confirmed it. If Yugyeom enlists this year, he would be joining his fellow bandmate Youngjae, who also has similar plans. Among the other members of GOT7, leader Jay B and Jinyoung completed their military obligations last year and Jackson Wang, Mark Tuan and BamBam are foreigners not with the same obligations.

In the same interview, Yugyeom also talked about GOT7’s upcoming comeback. GOT7 is set to release their first album in 3 years. They are to make a comeback with a new EP titled WINTER HEPTAGON. The mini album is scheduled for release on January 20, 2025. It will be their first release after leaving JYP Entertainment and joining Kakao Entertainment. Here's the teaser photo of the album, which has sparked great excitement among fans.

Besides being GOT7’s beloved maknae, Yugyeom is known as being a part of the '97-liners. The '97-liners are a group of male K-pop idols born in the year 1997, who are good friends with each other. They are known for their fun nature and stunning visuals. The group consists of– BTS' Jungkook, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, GOT7's Yugyeom and BamBam, SEVENTEEN's Kim Mingyu, and NCT's Jaehyun.

'97-liners' military enlistment updates

Jungkook and Jaehyun have begun their enlistments. Jungkook is scheduled to complete his 18-month military service on June 11, 2025 while Jaehyun, who enlisted this year, will complete his military obligations on May 3, 2026. Kim Mingyu has recently updated fans saying he is “not yet” enlisting in military while there aren’t any updates regarding Cha Eun Woo.

