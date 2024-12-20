GOT7's January 20 comeback EP title revealed as WINTER HEPTAGON; fans discuss THIS exciting theory

GOT7 is currently getting ready for their much-awaited comeback in 2025. They have already confirmed that they will release new the album on January 20. The recent reports also revealed the title of their upcoming EP. On the other hand, fans have some theories about the title and why the group chose it for their comeback.

According to reports on December 20, GOT7's 2025 mini-album title is WINTER HEPTAGON. Fans discovered that in the night sky when Mars joins the winter hexagon, an asterism (a pattern with recognizable stars that are not constellations) is formed around Betelgeuse, the red supergiant. However, if you discard one side of the heptagon, the seven brightest stars form a G-shape in the winter sky.

According to many, that's why the boy band chose WINTER HEPTAGON as the title of the EP, to show that no matter what happens, they will continue to shine bright with seven members just like the stars in the sky.

The group has already unveiled the first teaser photo for the upcoming EP and a fan account pointed out how each member's position references the seven stars in the winter sky, to form a G shape.

Starting with JAY B as Aldebaran, Yugyeom as Capella, BamBam as Pollux, Mark as Procyon, Youngjae as Sirius, Jackson Wang as Rigel, and Jinyound in the middle as Betelgeuse.

Check out what fans are saying about WINTER HEPTAGON:

Meanwhile, there's much excitement about the upcoming release as it will be GOT7's first comeback in 3 years since their self-titled album arrived back in 2022. It will also be their second group release since being independent from JYP Entertainment.

In 2021, the group parted ways with the agency after their contract expired. Soon after, the members signed with different agencies to pursue their solo careers. After the 2022 release, there has been much concern about GOT7's future. Many were worried that the septet might even disband soon. The boy band has finally put fans' worries to rest, now only raising anticipation for the release of WINTER HEPTAGON on January 20, 2025.

