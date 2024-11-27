GOT7’s Jay B sings about thrills of love in cool music video for Crash from 1st full album Archive 1: Road Runner; WATCH

GOT7’s leader and main vocalist Jay B has set the music world abuzz with the release of his first full-length solo album, Archive 1: (Road Runner), and its captivating music video for the title track, Crash. Released on November 27 at 6 p.m. KST, this milestone project showsJay B’s artistic evolution and reaffirms his undeniable talent as a soloist.

The music video for Crash exudes sleek, pop-star vibes, perfectly complementing the track’s emotional narrative about love’s intoxicating highs and heart-wrenching lows. The song's lyrics delve into the complexities of vulnerability in love, with Jay B’s smooth yet powerful vocals capturing the conflicting feelings of surrender and self-preservation. Lines like "Every time I fall in love, it doesn’t work / Baby, just turn away" reflect a raw honesty, while the recurring refrain, "The way you make me crash," portrays the irresistible pull of love, even when it feels like a risk.

Sonically, Crash leans on a rock-based foundation, with energetic beats and electrifying guitar riffs adding to Jay B’s passionate delivery. The visuals echo this intensity, blending sleek urban settings with dynamic, cinematic effects. From dim-lit chase to intimate close-ups, the music video offers a perfect balance of grit and glamour, drawing viewers into the emotional rollercoaster Jay B conveys.

Watch the music video for Crash here;

Archive 1: (Road Runner) is a remarkable 13-track album featuring diverse genres that highlight Jay B’s versatility. Alongside Crash, the album includes another title track, Cloud Nine, a sultry R&B offering that complements the fiery energy of Crash. Other notable tracks include the heartfelt Baby, the introspective if you, and the uplifting Make Me Right.

This album marks a significant chapter in Jay B’s career, coming 10 years after his debut with GOT7 in 2014. In celebration of the release, he will host solo concerts titled TAPE: RE LOAD in Seoul on December 7 and Bangkok in January 2024.

With Archive 1: (Road Runner), Jay B redefines his artistry, proving that he’s not just a leader of GOT7 but a musical artist unfolding his archives from the past 10 years of industry experience and eager to take on the road ahead.

