GOT7's Jay B to release 1st full album Archives 1: (Road Runner) on Nov 27, hold solo concert TAPE:RELOAD in Dec following military discharge

Just one day after his official military discharge, GOT7’s Jay B thrilled fans with the announcement of his impending return to music. The leader of the popular boy band GOT7 is gearing up for a powerful comeback with his 1st ever-full album Archives 1: (Road Runner) set to release on November 27, under his agency, MAUVE Company.

Jay B, who completed his mandatory military service on November 1, is already setting high expectations for his upcoming music and live performances. MAUVE Company shared that the artist has received numerous "love calls" from global music festivals, highlighting his enduring popularity and anticipation for his return.

“We ask for lots of anticipation and interest as he prepares to start his activities in earnest,” the agency stated, inviting fans worldwide to look forward to his post-military career.

In addition to his album release, Jay B is also preparing to reconnect with fans through his solo concert, TAPE:RELOAD, set to take place in Seoul this December. The excitement doesn’t stop there, he will be extending this concert experience to Bangkok in January 2025, promising international fans the opportunity to see him perform live.

To celebrate his return from mandatory military service, Jay B launched his B.Stage on November 2, marking his re-entry with a live broadcast at 6 PM KST, where he greeted fans and shared updates on his plans. Known for his versatility, Jay B has been involved in various musical endeavors, not only as the leader of GOT7 but also as a member of the JJ Project duo, the Jus2 sub-unit, and the R&B crew Offshore under his alias Def.

Advertisement

This new phase marks a significant return to solo activities for Jay B, who has made an indelible impact as an artist through ventures like his Be Yourself album pop-up exhibition in 2022 at Siam Center and his fourth EP as Def., titled Abandoned Love. Before his enlistment, he left fans with the Seasonal Hiatus special album, featuring three new tracks that underscored his soulful, introspective style.

Jay B's comeback heralds a fresh chapter for his fans, blending new music with personal insights gained during his military service. As the year draws to a close, Jay B's album and TAPE:RELOAD concert hint at a powerful return for the multi-talented artist, reminding fans worldwide why he remains one of K-pop's most respected and dynamic performers.

ALSO READ: GOT7 renews all trademark rights until 2034, fans rejoice saying 'to next 10 years'; Know details