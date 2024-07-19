Who is the most savage in K-pop? 9 most witty idols of the industry including BTS’ SUGA, EXO’s D.O., BLACKPINK's Jisoo and more

Besides their impressive musical talents, captivating performances, and stunning good looks, another reason why many fans adore their favorite idols is their personalities. When we wonder who is the most savage in K-pop? A few names pop up like BTS’ SUGA, EXO’s D.O., BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jessi, and more

Personality often plays a crucial role in setting idols apart from one another. While many idols have an endearing level of cuteness, some also possess a delightfully dry and witty sense of humor. This sarcasm adds an entertaining twist to their interactions and makes their remarks both amusing and engaging to watch. It's one of the qualities that fans find most enjoyable and compelling about them.

1. BTS’ SUGA

BTS' SUGA excels at delivering killer rap verses and has a reputation for his sharp wit and straightforward humor, earning him the title of one of Hallyu's most renowned savage idols. His name has become synonymous with wit and sass, and his interactions with his fellow members often showcase this facet of his personality.

Beyond his humor, SUGA is also known for his lyrical depth which one can witness in his music videos, frequently addressing societal issues and critiquing systems openly in his songs. His music is a platform for discussing important social topics, reflecting his thoughtful and outspoken approach to artistry.

2. EXO’s D.O.

At EXO's debut, Kyungsoo aka EXO’s D.O. was initially apologetic and shy. However, as the group spent more time in the spotlight, his true, savage personality emerged. International fans affectionately dubbed him "Satansoo" due to his quick wit and penchant for dropping truth bombs.

Known for his playful aggression, he's not afraid to give a solid headlock and laugh about it afterward. Even larger members like Chanyeol occasionally flinch in response to his antics. Despite this, Kyungsoo's occasional outbursts can be understood given his history of playful teasing within the group, making him one of the most beloved but also playfully teased members of EXO.

3. Jessi

Jessi is a truly unique star in the entertainment industry. Unapologetically outspoken, she's navigated many years in the spotlight and understands the challenges of being in such a competitive environment. Known for her fearless and savage personality, Jessi doesn't let anyone hinder her path. Her music reflects her boldness, delving into unconventional themes and expressing herself openly through her lyrics. Loved widely, she's celebrated as a fearless queen who fearlessly speaks her mind and sets herself apart in the industry.

4. GOT7’s Jinyoung

GOT7’s Jinyoung undoubtedly ranks high, if not at the top, alongside BTS’ SUGA in terms of being a complete savage and badass idol! Known for his sharp wit and biting humor, he often directs his banter towards the group’s youngest member, Yugyeom.

His straightforward nature and sarcastic humor extend to interactions with fans, where he may dismiss or playfully scoff at declarations of love making the emotional moment more hilarious. Moreover, he’s unafraid to call out anyone who doesn’t meet his standards of respectful communication. But at the same time, he is unafraid to care for his fans and members. Jinyoung’s unabashed personality and quick comebacks solidify his reputation as one of the wittiest idols in the industry.

5. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

While BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is widely known for her sweet and caring demeanor, she also possesses a sharp witty side that can be quite savage. Fans have seen glimpses of this side, especially when she’s gaming, where her competitive nature shines through. In one instance, she humorously called out to "Kill Jennie" during a game, surprising fans with her playful determination to win.

Jisoo’s comedic timing also made waves during an interaction with British host James Corden. In a video moment that delighted fans, Jisoo spontaneously asked Corden, "Are you a good driver?" Her unexpected question elicited laughter from everyone in the car, and Corden replied with good humor, "I think so, I hope so." Jisoo’s clever comeback of "I believe you" showcased her quick wit and added to her charm as everyone burst out laughing more.

6. BTS’ Jin

Among BTS members, while SUGA holds the title of "Savage King," Jin is equally notorious, if not more so, for his sharp wit, sarcastic humor, and sassiness. He's known for turning down marriage proposals from fans and jokingly asking them to bring their own food when asked for a bite.

Jin's savage moments extend even to international platforms like the Carpool Karaoke episode with James Corden, where he humorously admitted not understanding the conversation upfront but suggested laughing anyway, creating a hilariously savage moment. Jin's ability to deliver witty comebacks and playful remarks has endeared him to fans as a master of humor and sarcasm within BTS.

7. Red Velvet’s Yeri

Yeri and Joy's relationship within Red Velvet is often likened to a playful "Tom and Jerry" dynamic, with Yeri frequently engaging in pranks with her fellow members. She sees these interactions as friendly competitions where she consistently comes out on top, prompting others to raise their game. Despite occasionally being pampered by her members, Yeri asserts her role as the "maknae on top," showcasing her confident and assertive personality within the group.

8. MONSTAX’s Kihyun

Kihyun from Monsta X may have a seemingly innocent appearance, but within the group, he's known as the resident "bully." He's not only quick with biting comebacks for his fellow members but also delivers harsh reality checks that can bring out his dry humor and elevate the situation.

Despite being often rated as the most savage by his peers, Kihyun balances this with his role as a caring and responsible member who looks after the well-being of his groupmates. This dynamic personality makes him both a playful person and a supportive figure within MONSTA X.

9. (G)I-DLE's Shuhua

(G)I-DLE’s Shuhua has been making waves across social media with her impressive dancing skills. Beyond her exceptional talents and stunning looks, Shuhua has gained widespread attention for her candid, savage, and unpredictable personality. As the group's witty maknae, she frequently showcases this side, delighting fans and leaving them in stitches.

Known for her ethereal beauty, commanding charisma, and sharp wit, Shuhua's persona extends beyond the surface glamour. She possesses a determined spirit that fearlessly pursues her goals, overcoming any obstacles in her path. Her relentless drive to achieve her dreams reflects her unwavering determination and she is never afraid to speak her mind which adds to her charm.

Now if you ever find yourself wondering Who is the most savage in K-pop? We have made a list of 9 of the most witty savage idols of the industry. The idols are unafraid to be themselves and speak out against injustice or wrongdoing. While they may engage in witty and playful banter with their fans and fellow members, they are also deeply caring and compassionate individuals.

They prioritize taking care of their members and fans, ensuring their well-being, and protecting them always. Their ability to balance humor with genuine concern reflects their understanding of how well they nurture and support the people they love.

