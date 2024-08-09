Moving celebrates 1 year: 5 reasons why Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo and more starrer series is a masterful superhero story

Moving is a hit action thriller which is known for its gripping plot and interesting characters. The drama is based on the webtoon by Kang Full who also took part in the script writing. The multi-starrer became one of the biggest hits not only in 2023 but also in contemporary times. The drama features Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo, Lee Jung Ha, Go Yoon Jung and more. Especially, Lee Jung Ha and Go Yoon Jung won several Best New Actor awards at various award shows. Here are 5 reasons why Moving is an excellent superhero series.

5 reasons why Moving is a must-watch superhero series

The kick-start of superhero genre

For most parts, the superhero genre has been missing from the South Korean entertainment industry. K-dramas are known for their thrill, romance and emotions but there hasn't been any remarkable superhero story from South Korea. While there are dramas about people who above and beyond to achieve their dreams or help others like in Itaewon Class which depicts real-life superhero stories, the conventional superhero genre was largely missing.

Moving successfully became a huge success as it is one of the first superhero stories from South Korea and notably, it was received well globally.

Anticipation for more superhero stories from South Korea

Moving has shown what the superhero genre can be. Carefully blending romance, thrill, action and more, the drama successfully proved the ability the country has when it comes to the genre. When one thinks of the superhero genre, mostly American comics and series and sometimes Japanese comics and series come to one's mind. But the budding genre in South Korea might have a lot to offer too.

The writer Kang Full has already hinted that Moving might get a sequel and a prequel so fans of the show can anticipate the upcoming seasons. Moving has its own punch and elements which makes it stand out in the superhero genre.

Multidimensional characters

Each character in the series has a backstory. There is a reason why they a certain way and act in a particular manner. Like, Han Hyo Joo plays the role of Lee Jung Ha's mother. She is the typical Asian protective parent and doesn't want her child's superpowers to be out in public and tries her best to keep her son's superpowers a secret. But she has a reason why. There is a reason why she comes off as overprotective.

Also, the drama doesn't only focus on the character as a mother. It also discovers her youth, how she is as a person, her motivations and much more. Similarly, the characters in the drama are well-explored.

Relationship dynamics

The store beautifully explores the dynamics shared between various characters. From beats of parental warmth, friendship, romance and much more, Moving carefully portrays very real and very relatable emotions and dynamics shared between people. The story has places where it genuinely moves the emotions of the viewers with warmth and emotions.

Moving showcases that the superhero genre can be so much more not just saving the world with action-packed stunts by people with superpowers. It shows that the real superpower lies with friends and family.

Performances

The actors are the real heroes who bring life to the story. This comes as no surprise as nothing less could have been expected from capable stars like Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo, Ryu Seung Ryong, Cha Tae Hyun and more. Especially Lee Jung Ha, Go Yoon Jung and Kim So Hoon. Despite being comparatively new in the industry, they successfully managed to show off their talent and made their characters believable.

More about Moving

Moving successfully became the most viewed K-drama of all time on Disney+. The gripping story and the star cast made the series an instant hit for the fans. Moving is a superhero action drama about a group of teenagers who have to hide their superpowers in order to protect themselves. They inherited their powers from their parents and the two generations come together to go up against the evil forces at work.

Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Ryu Seung Ryong, Lee Jung Ha and Go Yoon Jung headline the drama. The drama is directed by Park In Je who is also known for Kingdom. The drama is written by Kang Full who also wrote the original webtoon.

