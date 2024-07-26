BTS’ megastar moment: Septet sets record as FIRST K-pop and Asian act to surpass 40 billion streams on Spotify

Within 11 years of its debut, BTS unlocked a new level of success, which is yet to be achieved by any other K-pop group. From ‘little kids’ to global stars, their incredible path built with hard work has fetched them another achievement. The group is now the first and only one in Asia to earn 40 billion Spotify streams.

BTS amasses 40 billion streams on Spotify, setting new record as FIRST K-pop group to achieve feat

According to Spotify's update on July 26, BTS has finally surpassed 40 billion streams on the popular music streaming platform. With this milestone, the Septet is now the first act not only in K-pop but in the whole of Asia to achieve this feat.

At the same time, they are also the only group in Spotify’s history that has surpassed the impressive stream count.

Congratulations BTS!

Get to know BTS

Formed by HYBE’s subsidiary BIGHT MUSIC (formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment), BTS is a seven-piece K-pop group. On June 13, 2013, the group made their official debut with their first extended play 2 Cool 4 Skool.

Shortly after debut, the boy band formed with Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook rose to the top, thanks to their power-injecting music that delves into sensitive topics like mental health, friendship, loneliness, depression, hidden emotions, struggles of youth, and more.

From Hallyu stars to a phenomenon, BTS has achieved an unprecedented standard of success since their debut. The topicality of their music also earned them a loyal fandom named ARMY, which is considered one of the biggest for any group. Some of their all-time hits include IDOL, Dynamite, Butter, Boy With Luv, FAKE LOVE, MIC Drop, ON, FIRE, Blood, Sweat & Tears, and more.

Today, all seven BTS members have successful solo careers along with group achievements. All of them boast massive commercial success, which helped them set new records in the K-pop industry.

BTS' recent activities

Meanwhile, currently, Six out of seven BTS members are completing their mandatory military service. The eldest Jin was discharged on June 12, 2024. The members are set to reunite in 2025, when they will resume group activities. Meanwhile, BTS’ consistent domination not just in K-pop but the global music scene promises further success in the future.

