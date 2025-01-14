Ha Jung Woo and Krystal Jung get offered lead roles in new thriller drama The Landlord by Persona director: Report

Ha Jung Woo is all set to make his TV return. As per the latest updates, he has been cast as the lead in an upcoming thriller drama The Landlord (literal title). On the other hand, Krystal Jung is also in talks for the female lead character. Anticipation runs high to witness their on-screen synergy.

On January 14, a K-media outlet reported that Ha Jung Woo and Krystal Jung have received lead role offers for the upcoming thriller drama The Landlord. The drama will narrate the story of a building owner who is struggling financially. To pay off his debt and protect his family, he ends up getting involved in a crime when a fake kidnapping turns into a real one.

If Ha Jung Woo confirms his appearance, he will be portraying the role of Ki Soo Jang, the family-oriented landlord whose life turns upside down after the kidnapping incident. Although not many details about Krystal Jung's character have been unveiled, she is also expected to portray a key role in the unfolding of the thrilling story. The Landlord will be helmed by director Yim Pil Sung, best known for working on the IU starrer anthology series Persona.

As the two talented actors continue to discuss their appearances in this upcoming drama, fans eagerly look forward to another big hit.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, this will mark Ha Jung Woo's first TV drama since Narco-saints (2022). Last year, he returned to the big screen with the disaster film Hijack 1971. He is now gearing up for a bunch of big-screen projects set for 2025 release including Nocturnal, Lobby, People Upstairs, Lunar Eclipse, and more.

On the other hand, Krystal Jung, the ex-f(X) member is currently preparing for a new film Audition 109. She will be seen acting alongside Jung Woo in this new reinterpretation of the 2009 box-office hit Wish.

ALSO READ: Hyun Bin reveals how doing action scenes without stunt double caused major back injury during Harbin filming