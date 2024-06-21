10 best Ha Jung Woo movies

Ha Jung Woo made his debut as an actor in 2003 with the film Madeleine in which he took the supporting role. He first appeared in a K-drama in 2003 with Age of Warriors. He is not just a talented actor but has also ventured into the directorial space. He has directed films like Chronicle of a Blood Merchant and more. Here is a look at the 10 best Ha Jung Woo films.

10 Ha Jung Woo films you should check out

The Handmaiden

Cast: Kim Min Hee, Kim Tae Ri, Ha Jung Woo, Jo Jin Woong

Director: Park Chan Wook

Genre: Historical, thriller

Release: 2016

The Handmaiden is set in 1930 Korea when it was under Japanese colonial rule. The psychological thriller is based on the novel Fingersmith by Welsh writer Sarah Waters. It tells the story of a girl who is hired as a house help for a Japanese heiress. But she has a secret that she hides.

Road to Boston

Cast: Ha Jung Woo, Im Si Wan and Bae Sung Woo.

Director

Genre

Release:

Road to Boston is based on true events and is set in the 1940s. The story is of patriotism and winning the gold medal at the marathon for a liberated South Korea.

Tunnel

Tunnel tells the story of an ordinary car dealer who one day on his way back home meets with an accident. A tunnel collapses on him and he has to survive among the debris without food and water until the rescue operation is successful.

Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds

Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds is a popular franchise starring Ha Jung Woo. It is adapted from the webtoon by Joo Ho Min. It tells the story of a firefighter who has to navigate through after life with the help of three guardians.

1987: When the Day Comes

The political thriller is set in 1987 when South Korea was under the military regime. When a college student passes away due to unlawful interrogations, the citizens are enraged and come together to stand against the authorities which led to democratization.

Ashfall

When a volcano suddenly erupts in the Baekdu mountain, pandemonium ensues and more eruptions are predicted in the country. The special forces team has to make all the preparations to prevent more eruptions and prepare for the worst.

Assassination

Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Lee Jung Jae, Ha Jung Woo

Director: Choi Dong Hoon

Genre: Historical, drama

Release: 2015

The film is set in 1933 when Korea was under Japanese rule. The resistance plans to execute the commander of the Japanese army. But their plans are jeopardized as there is a traitor within the group.

The Yellow Sea

A man in Yanbian, on the China-Russia-North Korea border, is struggling with money and drowning in debt as he works as a taxi driver. He loses contact with his wife who is in South Korea. He goes on a mission to search for her.

Chronicle of a Blood Merchant

Chronicle of a Blood Merchant is adapted from the novel by Yu Hua. It revolves around a family during the Korean War in the 1960s. It showcases their struggle and realities during the turbulent time and also explores familial life and its importance.

The Chaser

The Chaser tells the story of a former cop who runs a small prostitution ring. As his female employees suddenly go missing, he has to search for the truth and save them.

Conclusion

Ha Jung Woo will be appearing in the upcoming film Hijacking which is scheduled to be released on June 21. The film is set in the 1970s when aeroplane hijackings were a common occurrence. He is a leading figure in Korean cinema. His compelling performances have earned him critical acclaim and numerous awards. Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds and Ashfall are some of the best Ha Jung Woo movies.

