Hyun Bin reveals how doing action scenes without stunt double caused major back injury during Harbin filming

Hyun Bin recently made his highly anticipated big-screen return with the high-budget historical action-thriller Harbin. The film commenced its theatrical run in December 2024 and is currently showing in cinemas across the globe. The Crash Landing on You heartthrob looked completely unrecognizable in his new look.

However, Hyun Bin shocked fans even more with a recent revelation. On January 13, he made a guest appearance on MBC FM4U's Perfect Day alongside Harbin's director, Woo Min Ho.

He revealed that he filmed all the action scenes without a stunt double. When asked why he chose to do so, the actor boldly stated, "This way, the camera can capture the actor more closely. If there's a body double, it's difficult to portray intricate expressions."

As a longtime actor, Hyun Bin explained that he understood the importance of this approach. In Harbin, he chose to perform the action scenes himself so the camera could fully capture the desperate struggles between the characters.

The actor's dedication to his craft won the hearts of many. He didn’t shy away from the difficulties he faced while avoiding the use of a stunt double. During the radio show, Hyun Bin revealed that he injured his back while filming the action-thriller. "I had to lift someone and throw them backward during one scene... I think I overstrained myself," he said.

In Harbin, Hyun Bin portrays the role of General Ahn Jung Geun, a revered historical figure during the Korean independence movement. He is known for assassinating Japan's first Prime Minister Itō Hirobumi.

Advertisement

Set in the backdrop of 1909, this historical film also features more luminaries from the Korean film and TV industry. Lee Dong Wook, Jeon Yeo Been, Park Hoon, Park Jung Min, Jo Woo Jin, Yoo Jae Myung, and more prominent stars are seen playing pivotal roles in this film.

Within 19 days of its release, Harbin surpassed 4 million moviegoers in Korea.

ALSO READ: Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk starrer Love Scout director's past assault controversy resurfaces; production responds