Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's Delusion: Know ex-couple's journey from casting to exit from project

The production team of Delusion (Korean title: Hyun Hok), initially in the spotlight due to potential casting involving actors Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol, has decided not to pursue their collaboration following their breakup. Additionally, amidst dating controversies involving Girl's Day’s Hyeri, the production crew has abandoned the idea of casting them altogether.

Han Soo Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol’s journey from being cast together to being removed from upcoming film Delusion

On April 1, Showbox released an official statement stating, "Regarding Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee's potential involvement in Delusion, there have been no changes since the initial announcement. Currently, both actors are in talks regarding their roles in the drama." However, shortly afterward, on April 2, another statement was issued clarifying that the former couple, Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol, are no longer being considered for the roles, as both actors have declined the offer to star in Delusion.

While still in its initial stages of development, the project attracted considerable interest upon the mention of Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee as possible cast members. Amidst rumors of their romantic entanglement, confirmed by both individuals, questions emerged regarding their potential on-screen chemistry in Delusion. Soon after two weeks of dating they announced their separation. Consequently, their subsequent separation cast doubt on their participation in the project.

Advertisement

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol’s short-lived relationship was no less than a K-drama for netizens

The news of Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's romantic involvement surfaced last month, initially met with no comments from their respective agencies. Subsequently, Han So Hee took to her blog, providing a detailed account of the inception of their relationship, prompting both parties to officially confirm their romantic affiliation the following day. However, public scrutiny intensified when Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol's longtime girlfriend, posted a cryptic Instagram story shortly after the confirmation.

Their public relationship stirred controversy due to the intricate history involving Ryu Jun Yeol's ex-girlfriend, Hyeri. Initially, fans speculated about potential overlaps in the timeline of their relationships, which escalated over time. Following numerous personal statements from Han So Hee and even one from Hyeri, the breakup was officially announced. After just two weeks of dating, the couple publicly announced their breakup.

Both actors were initially approached to co-star in the movie. However, on March 30, 2024, both of their agencies confirmed that they had ended their relationship. After their breakup, they withdrew from the upcoming project. Ryu Jun Yeol's agency also stated that they were no longer in talks with the production company. Likewise, Han So Hee's company disclosed her decision to decline participation in the project.

Post Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol’s breakup

The former couple's acquaintances shared what went wrong for both of them. Insiders close to both individuals have reported that the celebrities recently met to address their situation. Following their recent discussion, they mutually agreed to part ways and pursue separate paths. Amidst the challenges they've encountered, conflicting views and disagreements have arisen. Moving forward, they intend to focus on their individual journeys and strive to showcase their best performances as actors to the public.

After announcing their split, Han So Hee has remained active on social media, sharing photos from shoots and engaging with her fans. Meanwhile, Ryu Jun Yeol has maintained silence since news of their relationship surfaced. Han So Hee is preparing to appear in the second season of Gyeongseong Creature while Ryu Jun Yeol is expected to appear in various projects.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Jae Wook-aespa’s Karina, Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol and more; Korean couples who broke up after brief relationships