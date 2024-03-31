Han So Hee takes dig at former boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol with now-deleted cryptic blog post and comment

Amidst their breakup, Han So Hee took a subtle jab at her former boyfriend, Ryu Jun Yeol, with a now-deleted cryptic blog post and comment. The exchange, which has since been removed, came minutes after the actors' agencies confirmed their split on March 30.

Han So Hee recently took a veiled jab at her ex-boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol in a now-deleted cryptic blog post and subsequent comment following their breakup. The popular stars confirmed the end of their relationship within two weeks of going public.

In the blog post, Han So Hee shared the iconic picture of Nicole Kidman when she divorced Tom Cruise, looking liberated, which some interpreted as a sign of her relief about the breakup.

Additionally, in response to a fan's comment, she appeared to criticize Ryu Jun Yeol for his silence regarding the relationship. While Ryu Jun Yeol remained silent throughout the ordeal, Han So Hee expressed her frustration, indicating that she felt compelled to speak up for her fans.

The exchange garnered attention from netizens, with many sympathizing with Han So Hee's situation. Despite facing criticism for her statements, she took a stand, while Ryu Jun Yeol opted to stay silent. Fans expressed empathy for Han So Hee, acknowledging the challenges she faced in addressing the breakup on her own.

About Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's dating timeline

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's dating timeline has been marked by controversy and speculation. The saga began on March 15, 2024, when the pair were spotted together in Hawaii, sparking rumors about their relationship. This ignited a storm of criticism, particularly due to Ryu Jun Yeol's previous relationship with Hyeri, which ended approximately a year prior.

Amid mounting speculation, Han So Hee addressed the situation with a social media post, denying any prior connection to Ryu Jun Yeol before their encounter at his photo exhibition in November 2023. She also refuted claims of "transit love," asserting that Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri had already ended their relationship on amicable terms.

However, just weeks later, on March 30, news broke of Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's breakup. Both agencies confirmed the split, emphasizing the couple's decision to prioritize their careers as actors. Despite the whirlwind romance and subsequent breakup, the pair's relationship journey has captured the attention of fans and media alike.

