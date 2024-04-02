'Walking on flower path': Han So Hee addresses her future in first update post-breakup with Ryu Jun Yeol

Han So Hee recently shared several photos on her personal Instagram account, signaling that she has moved on from the dating controversy involving her, Ryu Jun Yeol, and Hyeri. Following her breakup with Ryu Jun Yeol amidst their dating scandal, Han So Hee took to Instagram to update her fans and share a message.

Han So Hee shares positive message

Han So Hee has subtly addressed the recent controversy surrounding her personal life. On April 2, she took to her Instagram account to share her first post since confirming her breakup, signaling her readiness to move forward. The photos from a recent photoshoot included a picture of a lettering cake featuring the phrase "May your future path be filled with flowers from now on," which has been interpreted as a comforting message to Han So Hee amidst her recent controversies surrounding Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri.

"Flower road" is a term in Korean culture that symbolizes good fortune and blessings. It is often expressed as a wish for loved ones to walk on flower roads. Through her recent Instagram post featuring the cake, the Nevertheless star conveys her intention to embrace positivity and good things in the future.

Despite any controversy, Han So Hee continues showcasing her charismatic visuals. The actress recently concluded her messy relationship with actor Ryu Jun Yeol by announcing they have split after two weeks of dating.

Han So Hee's recent activities

Han So Hee recently made a reference to her ex-boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol in a cryptic blog post, which has since been deleted following their breakup. The couple confirmed their split just two weeks after making their relationship public. In the now-deleted post, Han So Hee shared an iconic picture of star Nicole Kidman following her divorce from Tom Cruise, which some interpreted as a sign of her relief about the breakup.

Furthermore, in response to a fan's comment, Han So Hee seemed to criticize Ryu Jun Yeol for his silence regarding their relationship. The duo also backed out from their upcoming project, in which they were starring as leads.

On April 2, 2024, the production company Showbox disclosed to a Korean media outlet that Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol are no longer under consideration for their project titled Deception. Initially, both actors were in talks to portray the leads in the film. However, following the news of the couple's controversial breakup, talks regarding their involvement in the project have been suspended.

