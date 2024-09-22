‘Looked like I did’: Hyeri reacts to plastic surgery rumors stemming over ‘mismatched’ 2023 look; Watch

Hyeri, a popular actress and K-pop idol is renowned for her innocent charm and stunning visuals. However, even she got caught up in plastic surgery rumors after a ‘mismatched’ look from 2023 went viral online. The star has finally reacted to those speculations, clarifying the story behind it.

On September 20, Hyeri uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel, evaluating some of her milestone looks in her decade-long career. She was joined by her makeup artists, PR manager, and her sister who dissected her past looks together. Among the photos was her look from the W Korea breast cancer awareness event in 2023, which gave rise to speculation that her face has been retouched through cosmetic procedures. The unfamiliar look featured Hyeri in a black mini dress and her mid-length hair styled with front bangs. The overall look stood out as different from her usual style.

The Reply 1988 actress, along with her team analyzed the look on this day’s video saying, “I was really at my worst, My eyes looked completely puffy that day. The lenses were too big and the hair looks too strange.”

“The outfit also looks a bit suffocating, the front here”, her team pointed out. Hyeri continued to explain the backstory behind this ‘mismatched’ look, adding that she got her hair and makeup done from different places, while the clothes were also from another store.

“It felt like a transitional period at that time”, she commented. She then addressed the fan comments and plastic surgery rumors stemming from the look. “Even I think it looks like I did”, The Girl’s Day member said with a laugh.

Watch the video here:

Hyeri, who debuted as a member of the popular K-pop group Girl’s Day, ventured into acting in 2012 with the SBS Weekend drama Tasty Life. She rose to fame as an actress after starring as the protagonist in tvN’s hit slice-of-life Reply 1988 (2015).

Some of her other K-dramas are Two Cops (2017), Record of Youth (2020), My Roommate is a Gumiho (2021), Moonshine (2021), and May I Help You? (2022). She has recently made her big-screen comeback with the sports film Victory.

