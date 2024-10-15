Nam Yoon Su, Jin Ho Eun’s BL drama Love in the Big City faces calls for cancellation from conservative groups; Trailer taken down

Nam Yoon Su and Jin Ho Eun starrer Love in the Big City is set to premiere on October 21. Ahead of the highly-anticipated release, the series and the people associated with it have been embroiled in an unexpected controversy. South Korean conservative groups have been protesting to cancel the broadcast, claiming that it will ‘significantly affect’ the children.

According to the latest Korean media outlet reports, a spokesperson from parent association groups said that they were shocked after watching the preview of the drama. “The trailer, filled with scenes of nudity, deep kissing, and physical intimacy between people of the same sex, was unbearable to watch”, the individual said.

The conservative groups further added, “It is terrifying that a government agency, responsible for raising awareness about the rising rates of HIV/AIDS among youth, disregards its ethical and moral responsibilities and uses taxes to support dramas that promote and glamorize homosexuality.” They also claimed that this ‘type of content’ will cause mental and physical harm to their children.

Following the continuous backlash, all teasers were made private on October 12, along with the main trailer being removed completely. It will be now re-released on October 16 after another round of reviewing.

Regarding this, the production team of Love in the Big City explained that the drama’s trailer wasn’t released previously as the review board said it was not suitable for youth viewing. They revealed that it was waiting to undergo a re-review by the Korea Media Rating Board (KMRB).

However, since the trailer already complied with OTT’s own rating classification, there was no need to keep it unreleased for KMRB’s review. Meanwhile, Park Sang Young, the author of the original novel and also the writer of the series said, “I had to take down the official trailer because I was targeted by a certain organization and the relevant departments were flooded with complaints, and I was so angry that I couldn’t sleep all night.”

Taking to his social media account, he reassured fans, “No matter what happens, it will definitely premiere on October 21. Enjoy it, everyone! In the end, we will win!.”

Love in the Big City will premiere on TVING in South Korea and on Viki for global fans.

