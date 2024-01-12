Han So Hee in Nevertheless to Kim Yoo Jung in My Demon; pick Song Kang's best K-drama partner

Song Kang is considered one of the most handsome young South Korean actors with an intoxicating charm. He is touted as the Son of Netflix because most of his shows have aired on the streaming giant. In every character he plays in K-dramas, the actor always stands out for his sizzling chemistry with his co-stars. In the recently concluded drama My Demon, fans admired his breathtaking visuals and the cute romance between Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung.

Let's take a look at a list of actresses who have shared the screen with Song Kang’ in different K-dramas! Pick your favorite actress among the options given in the poll; who do you think is Song Kang’s best K-drama partner?

Kim Yoo Jung in My Demon (2023)

In the SBS drama My Demon, Kim Yoo Jung plays Do Do Hee, the CEO of Mirae F&B. She is a cold-hearted heiress of a large conglomerate who happens to meet Jeong Gu Won (Song Kang) on a blind date by mistake. Jeong Gu Won is a 200-year-old demon who becomes powerless as his symbolic cross tattoo gets transferred to Do Do Hee.

While Song Kang embodies the fiery avatar of a demon who is figuring out the reason behind losing his powers, Kim Yoo Jung’s character is exactly the opposite, as she is least bothered to get involved in his matters. The duo eventually falls for each other, and this fire-ice combination brings a delightful treat for fans!

Advertisement

Han So Hee in Nevertheless (2021)

Nevertheless, is a college romance drama that attracts the audience to the explosive chemistry of the main leads. Actress Han So Hee takes on the role of Yoo Nabi, a love cynic who finds herself swayed by a ‘bad boy’ Park Jae Eon (Song Kang). The latter has a certain image among the university students as he doesn’t prefer to commit to a relationship but likes the flirting game. However, he is genuinely head over heels for Yoo Nabi.

In this drama, the duo perfectly portrays the contemporary narrative of fleeting romance with moments of intimacy, sweet little nothings, and a lot more.

Park Min Young in Forecasting Love and Weather (2022)

In this office romance, Forecasting Love and Weather, Song Kang pairs with the rom-com queen Park Min Young. The show follows the story of two individuals working at the Korea Meteorological Administration. Song Kang assumes the role of a 27-year-old cheerful rookie, Lee Shi Woo, who is in charge of the Special Reporting Division. He works with Jin Ha Kyung (Park Min Young), a 35-year-old experienced general forecaster. Their mentor-mentee bond transforms into a romantic relationship.

While mature Jin Ha Kyung decides to keep the relationship under wraps so that it doesn’t affect their professional life, Lee Shi Woo wants to openly confess his love for her without bothering about others’ opinions.

Kim So Hyun in Love Alarm (2019-21)

Song Kang collaborated with actress Kim So Hyun in the romance melodrama Love Alarm. The show revolves around a new dating app that notifies users if someone within their vicinity has romantic feelings for them.

Song Kang plays Hwang Sun Oh, a rich, popular schoolboy with not-so-loving family members. He gets drawn to a beautiful, studious girl named Kim Jojo (Kim So Hyun). They find themselves stuck in a love triangle as Hwang Sun Oh’s best friend (Jung Ga Ram) has a secret crush on Kim Jojo. The innocent high-school romance between the leads makes this drama worth watching!

Take the poll given below to pick your favorite actress who you think shares the best on-screen chemistry with Song Kang!

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Song Kang impresses with adorable moves on NewJeans' Hype Boy at fan meeting ahead of upcoming military enlistment