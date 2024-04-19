10 best Kim So Hyun K-dramas: Love Alarm to My Lovely Liar

Kim So Hyun debuted in 2007 with the drama A Happy Woman. Her first appearance on the big screen was in the film My Name is Pity. She took on the lead role for the first time in the 2008 drama Hometown Legends. Over the years she has featured in multiple hit dramas like Love Alarm, My Lovely Liar, Who Are You: School 2015 and many more. Here are the 10 most amazing Kim So Hyun dramas.

10 Must-watch Kim So Hyun dramas

Love Alarm

Cast: Kim So Hyun, Jung Ga Ram, Song Kang

Director: Lee Na Jung

Release year: 2019

Love Alarm is a romance comedy based on the webtoon written by Chun Ye Kyung. It revolves around an app which notifies the user when someone within their vicinity likes them but does not reveal who that person is. A young high school girl cannot download this app as she doesn’t have enough money to buy the latest phone model.

My Lovely Liar

Cast: Kim So Hyun, Hwang Min Hyun, Seo Ji Hoon

Director: Noh Young Sub, Nam Sung Woo

The mystery romance My Lovely Liar tells the story of a woman who is able to hear other people’s lies. This makes her lose her faith and trust in human beings. She comes across a music producer who changes her perspective and outlook.

Radio Romance

Cast: Kim So Hyun, Yoon Doo Joon, Yoon Park, Yura

Director: Moon Joon Ha, Hwang Seung Gi

Release year: 2018

Radio Romance is about a passionate assistant writer who has the drive and heart to work for radio as it was a consolation for her blind mother. When her radio program is on the verge of cancellation, she manages to recruit a popular actor who always needs a script.

The Tale of Nokdu

Cast: jang Dong Yeon, Kim So Hyun, Kang Tae Oh, Jung Joon Ho

Director: Kim Dong Hwi, Lee Hyun Jin, Kang Soo Yeon

Release year: 2019

The drama is adapted from the webtoon Nok Du Jeon by Hye Jin Yang. It tells the story of a man who stumbles to a widows' village due to some incidents. To find out the secret of who is trying to attack his family, he disguises himself as a woman. Here he meets an apprentice gisaeng and together they try to solve the mystery as love slowly blossoms between them.

River Where the Moon Rises

Cast: Kim So Hyun, Na In Woo, Lee Ji Hoon, Choi Yoo Hwa

Director: Yoon Sang Ho

Release year: 2021

The historical drama revolves around a princess who has big dreams and ambitions. She wants to be the first Empress of Goguryeo and is determined to achieve that no matter what.

Who Are You: School 2015

Cast: Kim So Hyun, Nam Joo Hyuk, Yook Sung Jae

Director: Baek Sang Hoon, Kim Seong Yoon

Release year: 2015

Who Are You: School 2015 is about a pair of twins who live totally different lives. While one attends the most prestigious school, the other lives at an orphanage and is bullied at school.

Bring it On, Ghost

Cast: Ok Taecyeon, Kim So Hyun, Kwon Yool

Director: Park Hoon Hwa

Release year: 2016

It tells the story of a high school ghost who has been dead for 5 years and a university boy who is an exorcist with the ability to see ghosts. The romantic comedy shows the bubbling romance between the two as they fight off evil ghosts. The drama was adapted from the webtoon Let's Fight, Ghost.

The Emperor: Owner of the Mask

Cast: Yoo Seung Ho, Kim So Hyun, Kim Myung Soo, Yoo So Hee, Heo Hoon Ho, Park Chul Min

Director: Park Won Gook, Noh Do Cheol

Release year: 2017

The historical romance is about the crown prince who fights against the Pyeonsuhwe society who have a monopoly over the water supply. The prince one day switches his identity with a commoner.

Reset

Cast: Chun Jung Myung, Kim So Hyun, Park Won Sang, Shin Eun Jung

Director: Kim Yong Kyoon, Kim Pyung Joong

Release year: 2014

Reset is a mystery drama surrounding a prosecutor whose love was murdered 15 years ago. This urges him to take on violent crime cases and bring justice. A high school student gets involved in one of his cases.

Nightmare Teacher

Cast: Kim So Hyun, Lee Min Hyuk, Uhm Ki Joon

Release year: 2016

Nightmare Teacher is a mystery horror drama. When a new teacher joins the school, the dreams of the students start coming true. The class president tries to solve the mystery behind the case.

Conclusion

Kim So Hyun is a versatile actress known for her remarkable talent and performances in various roles across television dramas and films. She has exceptional acting skills and undeniable charm, which has solidified her position as one of the industry's most promising stars.

This list includes some of the best Kim So Hyun K-dramas but a lot more can be explored. She has worked since childhood on various projects which have become global hits. Some of her most popular include Love Alarm and The Tale of Nokdu.

