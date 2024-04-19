10 best Kim So Hyun K-dramas: Love Alarm to My Lovely Liar
Kim So Hyun is a popular K-drama actress who started her career young. Known for her roles in Love Alarm and My Lovely Liar, here are 10 best Kim So Hyun K-dramas.
Kim So Hyun debuted in 2007 with the drama A Happy Woman. Her first appearance on the big screen was in the film My Name is Pity. She took on the lead role for the first time in the 2008 drama Hometown Legends. Over the years she has featured in multiple hit dramas like Love Alarm, My Lovely Liar, Who Are You: School 2015 and many more. Here are the 10 most amazing Kim So Hyun dramas.
10 Must-watch Kim So Hyun dramas
Love Alarm
Cast: Kim So Hyun, Jung Ga Ram, Song Kang
Director: Lee Na Jung
Release year: 2019
Love Alarm is a romance comedy based on the webtoon written by Chun Ye Kyung. It revolves around an app which notifies the user when someone within their vicinity likes them but does not reveal who that person is. A young high school girl cannot download this app as she doesn’t have enough money to buy the latest phone model.
My Lovely Liar
Cast: Kim So Hyun, Hwang Min Hyun, Seo Ji Hoon
Director: Noh Young Sub, Nam Sung Woo
The mystery romance My Lovely Liar tells the story of a woman who is able to hear other people’s lies. This makes her lose her faith and trust in human beings. She comes across a music producer who changes her perspective and outlook.
Radio Romance
Cast: Kim So Hyun, Yoon Doo Joon, Yoon Park, Yura
Director: Moon Joon Ha, Hwang Seung Gi
Release year: 2018
Radio Romance is about a passionate assistant writer who has the drive and heart to work for radio as it was a consolation for her blind mother. When her radio program is on the verge of cancellation, she manages to recruit a popular actor who always needs a script.
The Tale of Nokdu
Cast: jang Dong Yeon, Kim So Hyun, Kang Tae Oh, Jung Joon Ho
Director: Kim Dong Hwi, Lee Hyun Jin, Kang Soo Yeon
Release year: 2019
The drama is adapted from the webtoon Nok Du Jeon by Hye Jin Yang. It tells the story of a man who stumbles to a widows' village due to some incidents. To find out the secret of who is trying to attack his family, he disguises himself as a woman. Here he meets an apprentice gisaeng and together they try to solve the mystery as love slowly blossoms between them.
River Where the Moon Rises
Cast: Kim So Hyun, Na In Woo, Lee Ji Hoon, Choi Yoo Hwa
Director: Yoon Sang Ho
Release year: 2021
The historical drama revolves around a princess who has big dreams and ambitions. She wants to be the first Empress of Goguryeo and is determined to achieve that no matter what.
Who Are You: School 2015
Cast: Kim So Hyun, Nam Joo Hyuk, Yook Sung Jae
Director: Baek Sang Hoon, Kim Seong Yoon
Release year: 2015
Who Are You: School 2015 is about a pair of twins who live totally different lives. While one attends the most prestigious school, the other lives at an orphanage and is bullied at school.
Bring it On, Ghost
Cast: Ok Taecyeon, Kim So Hyun, Kwon Yool
Director: Park Hoon Hwa
Release year: 2016
It tells the story of a high school ghost who has been dead for 5 years and a university boy who is an exorcist with the ability to see ghosts. The romantic comedy shows the bubbling romance between the two as they fight off evil ghosts. The drama was adapted from the webtoon Let's Fight, Ghost.
The Emperor: Owner of the Mask
Cast: Yoo Seung Ho, Kim So Hyun, Kim Myung Soo, Yoo So Hee, Heo Hoon Ho, Park Chul Min
Director: Park Won Gook, Noh Do Cheol
Release year: 2017
The historical romance is about the crown prince who fights against the Pyeonsuhwe society who have a monopoly over the water supply. The prince one day switches his identity with a commoner.
Reset
Cast: Chun Jung Myung, Kim So Hyun, Park Won Sang, Shin Eun Jung
Director: Kim Yong Kyoon, Kim Pyung Joong
Release year: 2014
Reset is a mystery drama surrounding a prosecutor whose love was murdered 15 years ago. This urges him to take on violent crime cases and bring justice. A high school student gets involved in one of his cases.
Nightmare Teacher
Cast: Kim So Hyun, Lee Min Hyuk, Uhm Ki Joon
Release year: 2016
Nightmare Teacher is a mystery horror drama. When a new teacher joins the school, the dreams of the students start coming true. The class president tries to solve the mystery behind the case.
Conclusion
Kim So Hyun is a versatile actress known for her remarkable talent and performances in various roles across television dramas and films. She has exceptional acting skills and undeniable charm, which has solidified her position as one of the industry's most promising stars.
This list includes some of the best Kim So Hyun K-dramas but a lot more can be explored. She has worked since childhood on various projects which have become global hits. Some of her most popular include Love Alarm and The Tale of Nokdu.
