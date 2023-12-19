Song Kang impresses with adorable moves on NewJeans' Hype Boy at fan meeting ahead of upcoming military enlistment
Song Kang put a spell on fans with his dance performance on New Jeans' Hype Boy. Not only that, he also bragged about his dance skills which put a smile on everyone's face. The actor's My Demon, along with Kim Yoo Jung, is currently airing. His horror drama Sweet Home 2 was released on December 1. he has confirmed that he will be enlisting for his military service soon.
Song Kang's charming performance on NewJeans' Hype Boy
Song Kang will be enlisting for his mandatory military service soon. He confirmed that Sweet Home 3 would be his last project before he enlisted. At a recent fan meeting, Song Kang showed his moves on NewJeans' Hype Boy. The actor put on a cute smile and enchanted everyone with his awkward and lovely moves. When asked what is he most confident about, playing the piano or dancing, he chose dancing. He adorably bragged and added, "As you can see I'm good at dancing. This time, I want to perform a song. My dancing is already perfect so I want to practice singing."
Fans found his response hilarious and joined in to praise him for his delightful talent. Many fans called him cute. One fan also expressed that they'd like to see him rap.
Song Kang's recent activities
My Demon stars Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung and tells the story of a cool-headed successor of a big company, Do Do Hee, and a cheeky demon, Jung Koo Won, who lives on by making deals with humans. The two get involved in a contract marriage as it will benefit their personal agendas. My Demon is currently airing.
Song Kang, Park Gyu Young, Lee Si Young, Lee Jin Wook and Go Min Si are part of the cast of Sweet Home 2. The apocalyptic drama is based on the popular webtoon of the same name and was created by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young Chan. Season 2 was directed by Lee Eung Bok, who worked on the previous season too and joining in for the latest season is director Park So Hyun. Sweet Home Season 2 premiered on December 1.
