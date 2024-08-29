TXT fans to be able to send personal messages to Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai; Know more

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, the famous K-pop boy group who are currently on their third world tour ACT: PROMISE has a special new surprise for their fans. According to the new notice by TXT’s agency, now the boy group’s fans will have a chance to send special personal messages to Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai with a new DM feature.

On August 29, 2024, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC sent out a new notice through Weverse (HYBE’s online platform for artists and fans interactions) informing fans that TXT’s DM feature will soon be opening.

In the notice, it was announced that Weverse DM for TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be opening soon. With this new DM feature, TXT fans will be able to send personal messages to group members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai. Furthermore, fans will also receive messages from the TXT members through this feature.

Weverse DM for TXT fans will begin on September 5, 2024, at 2 PM KST (10:30 AM IST). Fans can send messages to TXT members by buying a monthly subscription to any one of the members or all of them through Jelly which in turn can be bought with money. The subscription has to be further renewed every month to be able to send and receive messages from your favorite artists.

Advertisement

In other news, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s hit new track Deja Vu from their recent mini album minisode 3: TOMORROW became the first K-pop boy group song to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify in 2024.

Furthermore, TXT’s recent comeback Japanese single album CHIKAI sold 300,000 copies on Oricon in only one day of release becoming the only K-pop group to achieve the feat besides BTS.

Meanwhile, TXT leader Soobin recently attended his favorite girl group KARA’s concert KARASIA concert in Japan and shared many special photos from the day. He even snapped an adorable photo with KARA members.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER recently made a comeback with their sixth mini album minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1, 2024, alongside a captivating music video for the charismatic pop lead track Deja Vu.

ALSO READ: TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin enjoys true fanboy moment at KARA’s KARASIA concert in Japan; See PICS