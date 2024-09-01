TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun hints at solo project ‘Loading’ through new update; fans find hints of PinkPantheress collab

Yeonjun, a member of the famous K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER recently hinted at a new project through his personal Instagram. Fans since have gotten excited and have been expecting a solo release from Yeonjun, while some of them even found hints of a PinkPatheress collab on the cards.

On September 1, 2024, Yeonjun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER took to his personal Instagram and shared a new photo with bubble gum art and the word “Loading”. Furthermore, the bubblegum was pink and since Yeonjun posted it through his personal IG account, it has hinted at a possible solo release to be on the cards.

See TXT’s Yeonjun’s new post here:

Meanwhile, the TXT fans later found that the famous English singer, songwriter, and producer PinkPantheress changed her Instagram profile picture and used a similar pink color in it as Yeonjun’s Loading photo hinting at a possible collab. Furthermore, PinkPantheress also started following Yeonjun further supporting the possible collaboration song rumors.

See why fans think that TXT’s Yeonjun and PinkPantheress might collab soon here:

Yeonjun, birth name Choi Yeonjun, is a famous member of the K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER who are wildly noted for their musical style, vocals, and performances.

In other news, Yeonjun gave his voice to Moon Sang Min and Shin Hyun Been’s Cinderella at 2 AM OST, Boyfriend which will be released later today.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER consists of five members: leader Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Beomgyu, and Huening Kai. Most recently, it was announced that TXT fans would now get the chance to send personal messages to all the members through Weverse’s DM from September 5, 2024.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER marked their debut with their first EP The Dream Chapter: STAR on March 4, 2019. The album debuted simultaneously at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard World Albums Chart.

Most recently, TXT made a comeback with their sixth EP minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1, 2024, alongside the captivating lead track Deja Vu. Deja Vu went on to become the first K-pop boy group song of 2024 to cross 100 million streams on Spotify.

