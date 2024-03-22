Stray Kids' Hyunjin earns praise from Hollywood star Anne Hathaway for his visuals; WATCH video

At the 2024 Milan Fashion Week, Stray Kids' Hyunjin received a pleasant surprise when Hollywood icon Anne Hathaway complimented his stunning appearance during a Fall-Winter presentation. A viral clip capturing their interaction has left fans enamored.

Stray Kids' Hyunjin made waves at a brand's Fall-Winter 2024 presentation during Milan Fashion Week, stunning attendees with his impeccable style and captivating presence. Sitting alongside Hollywood icon Anne Hathaway and aespa's NingNing in the front row, Hyunjin drew admiration from fans and celebrities alike.

A viral clip from the event captured a heartwarming interaction between Hyunjin and Anne Hathaway. She openly complimented his appearance, leaving the K-pop idol pleasantly surprised and humbled. Fans were quick to share their delight over Anne Hathaway's recognition of Hyunjin's visuals, expressing pride in seeing him receive praise from such a revered figure in the entertainment industry.

The unexpected exchange between the two stars has sparked excitement among fans, highlighting the global appeal and influence of K-pop idols like Hyunjin. As the video continues to circulate online, it serves as a testament to the growing recognition of K-pop artists on the international stage and the power of cross-cultural connections within the world of fashion and entertainment.

More details on Stray Kids’ latest engagements

On March 15, Stray Kids treated fans to their latest release, Long For You, on their YouTube channel as part of their ongoing series, SKZ-RECORD. Notably, member Hyunjin showcased his versatility by serving as the sole writer and co-composer of the track, collaborating with producer and singer Joha. Additionally, Hyunjin displayed his artistic talents by crafting the exclusive cover art for the music video.

This release follows bandmate Han's recent contribution to SKZ-RECORD with his original song 13, which debuted just a week prior. Han is also credited as a co-lyricist on the track.

The eight-member group's last collective music release was in November 2023 with the mini-album ROCK-STAR, featuring the title track LALALALA. Staying true to their signature style, all songs on ROCK-STAR were co-written, composed, and arranged by the group's production sub-unit 3RACHA, showcasing Stray Kids' continued dedication to producing their music.

