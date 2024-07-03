Gong Yoo says Squid Game season 2 to be released on Christmas 2024; asks to 'Look forward to it’

Gong Yoo, the actor who made a surprising cameo in the global hit series Squid Game, has shared his thoughts on filming the second season. Additionally, he has hinted towards the release date. He said that Squid Game season 2 will possibly meet the viewers this Christmas.

Gong Yoo hints at Squid Game 2 release date

On July 2, Gong Yoo appeared in a video for the WWD Korea YouTube Channel. When asked about season 2 of Squid Game, he said that it will probably be released worldwide this Christmas.

‘Please look forward to it’, the cato said who will now star in a main role in this upcoming season 2 of the survival series. In addition, he said that the filming schedule was very exciting for him and he had a lot of fun.

Previously, the lead actor of Squid Game, Lee Jung Jae revealed the release plans during his Hollywood film The Acolyte’s premiere. He said that season 2 is eyeing a December premiere.

Now, with Gong Yoo’s hint, it is safe to say, that Squid Game season 2 will possibly be arriving on December 25, 2024, after 3 long years of wait.

Know more about Squid Game's plot

Squid Game is a global hit series from Emmy-award-winning writer Hwang Dong Hyuk that introduced a new execution of the survival genre. In this series, 456 players, all of whom are burdened with financial hardship participate in a deadly game.

Advertisement

They are first approached to take part by a ‘salesman’, who soon reveals the reward money. However, the people who choose to take part in the contest are unaware of the cost in the beginning. When they find out, there’s no option to back out, only to move forward with your life at stake.

Meet the cast of Squid Game and its upcoming season 2

Released on September 17, 2021, the first season featured Gong Yoo in a cameo role as the salesman, who first approached the contestants. The main cast included a huge talent influx of Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hyun, Park Hae Soo, Lee Yoo Mi, Jung Ho Yeon, Wi Ha Joon, and more actors.

In the upcoming second season of Squid Game, Gong Yoo will join the main cast lineup, while Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hyun, and Wi Ha Joon reprise their roles. Joining the existing cast in season 2 are Park Sung Hoon, Yim Si Hwan, Lee Jin Wook, Park Gyu Young, Jo Yu Ri, and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ASTRO’s Sanha, OH MY GIRL’S Arin, Ex-LOONA's Chuu to lead new webtoon-based rom-com My Girlfriend is a Real Man; Report