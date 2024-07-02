What would Goblin's Gong Yoo do on meeting Kim Go Eun's family ahead of their marriage? 5 fun moments that could unfold

Let’s go back to our favorite K-drama characters and think about what would happen if they were put in interesting hypothetical situations.

The first in our cards is the iconic K-drama Guardian: The Lonely and Great God or Goblin’s couple Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun also known as Kim Shin and Ji Eun Tak. The hypothetical situation is what would Goblin’s Gong Yoo do in a meeting with Kim Go Eun’s parents before their marriage. Here are 5 fun possibilities.

What would Goblin’s Gong Yoo do if he could meet Kim Go Eun’s parents before marriage?

1. If Goblin’s Kim Shin was asked what makes him special

It is possible if hypothetically, Goblin’s Gong Yoo met Kim Go Eun’s parents before their marriage they would ask what makes him special. Being Kim Shin who loves to steal the spotlight with his good looks and eternally captivating style would show off his looks. He might just say “No one in this world has good looks like me”.

2. Age question

In another possibility, Kim Go Eun’s parents could question the age difference. Goblin’s Gong Yoo aka Kim Shin might come with a quirky reply to this age gap equation. He might say that if he is some years older, he is still rich, powerful, and will never age. He might just go on to read his unending list of powers and abilities.

3. He might tell them why he is the only one for Kim Go Eun

Goblin’s Kim Shin might say that he is perfect for Ji Eun Tak as he is the only man who can wait for her and has waited for her for over 900 years. Also, she is his bride from birth and pulled a centuries-old sword from his chest. This answer might leave Kim Go Eun’s family shocked.

4. Goblin’s Gong Yoo answers where is his family

Another important question comes about family, Goblin’s Gong Yoo has no living family left. However, he might say to Kim Go Eun’s parents that he has a reborn sister, a Grim Reaper, and a nephew who is his age-old servant's descendant to call family.

5. Goblin answers the breadwinner question with a twist

Every daughter’s family is used to asking the question of what a prospective partner of hers earns. Now with Goblin’s Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) and Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun), it gets a bit difficult as he is not human and does not need to earn. Kim Shin might answer the breadwinning question by saying that money will never be a problem because he is a goblin “I can create as much gold as I want”.

