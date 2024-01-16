Happy Birthday Jennie: Here is how BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa sent their love and wishes

BLACKPINK's Jennie cuts the cake on January 16. The girl group member is known for being an overall talent and being good at singing, dancing and even rapping. In 2023, she also kicked off her acting career with the HBO drama 'The Idol'. She received praise and love from fans when she finally dropped the official version of her track You & Me. The song quickly entered several charts and set new records. Fellow BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa took to social media to wish her.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa show their love for Jennie on her birthday

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa wished fellow member Jennie on her birthday on January 16. The members took to Instagram and shared their warm and loving messages for the Solo singer. Jennie also reshared their posts and stories and thanked them.

Jisoo shared an old picture of her and Jennie which she stuck to her mobile charger. She also added a long message along with it which read, 'Jennie, I always wish that all of your dreams and hopes come true. Never forget that I am always with you and will always take your side.' Jisoo also added that she looks forward to releasing their next album and going on a tour together.

Jennie responded by mentioning that she missed the time when phone charger stickers were a thing. She also added, 'Jjindeuk-Jisyuing forever'.

Rosé made a collage of photos of her and Jennie which spanned multiple years and showed their friendship through the time. She also added a message. The note read, 'Dear the hottest girl out there, Happy JENDAWG Day!'. She added that she hoped Jennie had the most wonderful day. She also commented that she is thankful that she gets to call her sister and to have grown up with her for a decade. Rosé wished that this year, all that Jennie ever wanted is fulfilled and that she would always be her biggest fan.

Replying to Rosé, the idol wrote, 'Love you so much my sweet Rosie posie' and also called her cute.

Lisa shared a picture of her and Jennie enjoying a music festival together. The caption of her story read, 'Happy birthday to Jennie. I love you and me.' Lisa's message also holds a reference to Jennie's latest release You & Me.

Jennie reposted the story on her Instagram and replied, 'I love You and Me too'.

Jennie's recent activities

On January 11, tvN announced that Apartment 404 starring BLACKPINK's Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, Cha Tae Hyun, Yang Se Chan and Lee Jung Ha will be premiering on February 15. They also released the main poster for the much-awaited show. The stills released show all the cast in reto outfits and enjoying themselves. Jennie is seen wearing an adorable pink outfit and many fans commented on her visuals too.

Jennie marked the new year by announcing that she established her own label OA which will be managing her solo activities. Earlier in December 2023, YG Entertainment had announced that all members had resigned with them to continue group activities. Confirmation about the other members' individual contracts are still unknown. There have been various rumors about their solo career and contracts.

