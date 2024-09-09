Harbin character posters OUT: Lee Dong Wook, Jeon Yeo Been, Park Jung Min, more join forces with Hyun Bin as freedom fighters in spy film

Hyun Bin starrer new period spy film Harbin had its global premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8. Ahead of the highly-anticipated theatrical release, the individual character posters featuring Lee Dong Wook, Jeon Yeo Been, Park Jung Min, and more actors, have been unveiled. The poster for the lead character played by Hyun Bin was dropped previously.

CJ ENM Movie has finally released the individual character posters for the new spy film Harbin. These posters highlight the freedom fighters keeping their lives at stake for their cause as pursuers try to track them down.

Lee Dong Wook transforms into Lee Chang Seop, an independence fighter who has a conflicting relationship with Ahn Jung Geun (played by Hyun Bin). Jeon Yeo Been’s poster unveils her as Gong Bu In. She is a noblewoman from Vladivostok with much determination for the freedom activities.

Park Jung Min takes on the role of Woo Deok Soon, a selfless freedom fighter who is ready to sacrifice his life for his nation. Jo Woo Jin joins him as Kim Sang Hyun, who is also prepared to risk his life for the cause.

The character poster unfolds Yoo Jae Myung’s role as the backbone of the independence activities. He portrays Choi Jae Hyeong, someone who backs the fighters with financial aid and safe houses.

Lastly, Park Hoon embodies the character of Japanese Army Lieutenant Colonel Mori Tatsuo. His ideology vastly contrasts with the independence fighters and he is one of them who are trying to track them down.

Previously, Hyun Bin’s character poster captured his determination as Ahn Jung Geun, a fighter who is ready to slay his enemies.

With this stellar cast ensemble, Harbin narrates a jolting spy thriller set in the backdrop of 1909. It will unfold a thriller chase and a web of suspicion between those heading to Harbin for a single cause and the ones who are trying to track them down.

On September 8, 2024, Harbin premiered at TIFF 2024 as part of its Gala selection. Directed by Woo Min Ho, the film is aiming to commence its theatrical run in South Korea starting this December.

