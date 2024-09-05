Harbin first poster, trailer: Hyun Bin embodies freedom fighter Ahn Joong Geun with determination to slay enemies; watch

Harbin is an upcoming film which is set to premiere this December. The story is set in the 1900s and stars Hyun Bin, Jeon Yeo Been, Park Jong Min and more. The film is highly anticipated as the star cast and the talented crew come together for this project. Additionally, the film also boasts of a high budget promising an immersive experience.

On September 5, CJ ENM dropped the trailer and poster for their much-awaited high-budget film Harbin. The trailer showed Hyun Bin in a new avatar as he takes on the role of freedom fighter Ahn Joong Geun. His character is determined to do anything to take down the Japanese who colonised Korea. In the video, the character swears that he'll kill all the enemies.

Watch the trailer below.

Harbin will be premiering at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival following which it will be releasing in the South Korean theatres this December.

The upcoming upcoming South Korean film Harbin is a historical action-thriller set in the early 1900s. It follows Korean independence fighters, including Ahn Jung Geun, who struggle against Japanese colonial rule. The film explores patriotism, sacrifice, and the quest for freedom.

Harbin has been directed by Woo Min Ho who is also known for Inside Men and The Drug King. He is also directing the highly anticipated multi-starrer project Made in Korea. Hyun Bin, Jeon Yeo Been, Park Jeong Min, Jo Woo Jin take on the main roles in the film.

Hyun Bin made his debut in 2003 with the drama Bodyguard. His first appearance in a film was in 2004 with Spin Kick. He is known for his roles in hits like Crash Landing on You, Secret Garden and Hyde, Jekyll, Me.

