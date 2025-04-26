Prince Andrew Accuser Virginia Giuffre's Cryptic Final Posts Before Her Tragic Death by Suicide

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of suicide.

Virginia Giuffre recently passed away under shocking circumstances at her home. For those who may not know, the accuser of Prince Andrew reportedly died by suicide at her residence in Western Australia on April 25, 2025. While her family members paid heartfelt tributes, new revelations have surfaced pointing to a social media post that appeared emotional and distressing.

According to The Sun, on April 14, Virginia Giuffre shared a link to Gotye’s iconic song Somebody That I Used to Know via her Instagram account.

Following this, Virginia Giuffre shared another post—a black screen with no caption or audio. According to The Sun, she later pinned this story to her profile, adding a broken heart emoji between two stars. This pinned post remains the only one on her account.

The last image she shared showed her lying on a hospital bed with visible bruising, raising further questions.

For those unaware, Virginia Giuffre had claimed to suffer from kidney failure and mentioned being given just four days to live after being hit by a bus in Australia. However, the story took a twist when Western Australian police confirmed the crash was a minor accident, with no reported injuries to the victim.

Meanwhile, Virginia Giuffre claimed the incident was blown out of proportion due to a misunderstanding. The officer confirmed emergency services were called to a location in Perth's Neergabby suburb for an unresponsive woman. Initial investigations suggest her death is not being treated as suspicious.

