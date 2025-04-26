Sophie Turner ‘Tells Friends She’s Single’ After Unfollowing Peregrine Pearson Amid Separation Rumors: Report

After a year of romance, Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson have reportedly called it quits, with the actress now focusing on her career and children. She is reportedly single once again following her split from Peregrine Pearson. According to The Sun, the Game of Thrones star has told friends she's no longer in a relationship, just as both she and Peregrine unfollowed each other on Instagram—fueling speculation that their romance has come to an end.

Advertisement

Sophie, 29, first went public with her relationship with Viscount Cowdray’s son, Peregrine Pearson, 30, in December 2023, just months after her divorce from Joe Jonas. However, sources now claim that their relationship "ran its course," with Sophie focusing on her career and her two young daughters, Willa and Delphine.

Speculation began swirling after fans noticed Sophie had unfollowed Peregrine on Instagram. The aristocrat, who keeps his account private, has also been noticeably absent from her posts since January 2025, when Sophie included him in a year-end roundup, sharing loved-up mirror selfies and vacation moments. Since then, Sophie’s social media has been dominated by solo trips and outings with friends, including a Maldives getaway and a glamorous Paris Fashion Week appearance without Peregrine.

Their last public sighting together was at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris on March 10, 2025, followed by a dinner at Siena. However, in recent weeks, Peregrine hasn’t been spotted with Sophie nor interacted with her posts.

Advertisement

Insiders had previously suggested that Sophie saw a long-term future with Peregrine, including the possibility of having children together. In November 2024, sources revealed that while Sophie wasn’t planning immediate motherhood again, she was "open" to building a family with Peregrine, believing he could be "the one."

Despite the optimism, it seems priorities shifted, with Sophie now reportedly dedicating her time to her acting career and parenting her daughters, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Jonas.

Peregrine, heir to a multimillion-dollar fortune and owner of a $5 million Chelsea residence, had appeared to be a promising match for Sophie. However, it appears the pair have decided to go their separate ways as they focus on different paths.

While neither Sophie Turner nor Peregrine Pearson has officially commented on their rumored breakup, the signs point strongly toward a split. As Sophie moves forward, fans are supporting her decision to focus on her family and career, cheering her on for embracing a new chapter with strength and grace.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner Unfollows Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson on Instagram; Sparks Split Rumors