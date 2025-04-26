Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew Accuser Virginia Giuffre Dies by Suicide at 41; Family Issues Heartbreaking Statement and Last Picture

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of suicide.

Virginia Giuffre, a leading advocate for fighting sexual abuse and one of the most famous accusers of Jeffrey Epstein, died by suicide at age 41. Giuffre had also accused Prince Andrew of s*xual abuse.

Giuffre died on her farm in Neergabby, Australia; her family confirmed her death to NBC News. In a statement, her family remembered her as a "fierce warrior" who fought against sex trafficking and abuse. They noted the immense psychological toll her lifelong trauma took on her mental health.

Giuffre first made headlines around the world when she claimed that Epstein had trafficked her and that the Duke of York had sexually abused her. However, the British prince has always denied the allegations and subsequently settled a civil lawsuit that Giuffre brought against him in 2021 without acknowledging liability.

Her family told the outlet, "She lost her life to suicide after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking. Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking," adding, "She was the light that lifted so many survivors. In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight."

In the final weeks of her life, Giuffre had endured catastrophic health issues. In March, she posted on Instagram that she was experiencing kidney failure and had only been granted a few days to live by medical professionals. Although she was subsequently discharged from the hospital, her family indicated that the combined pressure of both her physical and emotional fight proved too much.

Giuffre died six years after Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his New York prison cell during the course of pretrial, awaiting a federal trial for s*x trafficking offenses.

In addition to her legal battles against Epstein and Prince Andrew, Giuffre was widely hailed as a powerful voice for survivors of sexual exploitation. She inspired many to speak out against their abusers.

Virginia Giuffre left behind her three children as she took her own life after a prolonged health battle.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, or depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

