Simran FINALLY breaks silence if her 'dabba roles' comment was for Jyotika: 'I don’t think actresses can...'

Simran had etched her name as one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry back during the early 2000s. She recently landed in controversy after her ‘dabba role’ comment, where she recalled how an actress had once shamed her for doing aunty characters in films.

Simran then cleverly mentioned preferring to play such characters over ‘dabba roles.’ This led many to believe that it was a direct dig at her contemporary actress Jyotika, who was recently seen in the Netflix series Dabba Cartel.

And now, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she clarified her previous statement and expressed how she now truly believes that two actresses can never be friends in the industry.

She said, “I don’t think actresses can be friends in the industry. This incident just proved it. It’s very hurting, when friends hurt you. The person spoke to me the next day—it wasn’t uncomfortable but the relationship won’t stay the same.”

Moving on, Simran revealed that she made that statement after feeling hurt and had just shared her sentiments. The actress added that for her, doing aunty roles is not a bad thing.

The actress added that she has been doing such characters since the beginning of her career and her favorite thing to say is, “Doing aunty roles is not a bad thing.”

For the unversed, Simran in her previous remark did not take Jyotika’s name. However, the fact that she used the word dabba quickly made the fans connect the dots, as the latter has worked in a series called Dabba Cartel recently.

Coming back to Simran, she is all set for yet another film release of hers, Tourist Family. The upcoming Tamil comedy drama will release on May 1, 2025, and has already grabbed considerable attention from fans.

On the other hand, Jyotika recently uploaded a bunch of pictures with her husband, Suriya, as the two visited Kolhapur Mahalakshmi and Kamakhya Devi Temple. The two looked happy and radiant as they performed rituals together.

