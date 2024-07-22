Harbin first international trailer, poster OUT: Hyun Bin launches impossible attack in new movie with Jeon Yeo Been, Lee Dong Wook

Hyun Bin, the famous South Korean actor who is known for portraying a wide range of characters, will be soon seen leading the highly anticipated movie, Harbin.

Harbin has finally revealed its first international trailer and poster, glimpsing the impossible mission undertaken by Hyun Bin in the new movie.

Hyun Bin launches an impossible attack to destroy enemy forces in Harbin’s first international trailer and poster

On July 22, 2024, CJ ENM Movie finally unveiled the first international trailer and poster of the highly anticipated movie Harbin.

The poster focuses on showcasing Hyun Bin who takes on the role of Ahn Jung Geun, the spearheading man who will lead the impossible attack on Japanese forces in Harbin, China. He looks upwards with a tense look while dressed in a heavy camouflaging overcoat hinting at his mission, while he walks with his team who are shrouded in mystery as well.

See Harbin’s first international poster here:

Harbin’s international trailer opens with a spine-chilling scene as we see Hyun Bin as Ahn Jung Geun as he walks on any icy land alone. We soon see him walking past a hoard of soldiers and men like an indiscernible presence.

The other scene shows a group of men planning an attack on the enemy Japanese forces in Harbin, China while Ahn Jung Geun (Hyun Bin) declares he still has work to do. The trailer glimpses the dangerous war that awaits them as someone points out Harbin to Lee Dong Wook while Jeon Yeo Been who will portray Madam Gong says it will not be an easy mission.

Finally, in the end, Hyun Bin launches his impossible mission saying he will kill the old wolf who is leading Japanese wolves to ravage Korea at all costs.

Watch Harbin’s first international trailer here:

Know more about Harbin

Harbin is a biographical spy thriller movie that is based on Ahn Jung Geun, the Korean independence activist who assassinated the first Japanese prime minister in 1909. The movie is set in 1909 and follows Hyun Bin as Ahn Jung Geun as he infiltrates Harbin, China, to execute his mission despite the danger of a looming backstabber amongst themselves.

