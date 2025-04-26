Good Bad Ugly Box Office: Ajith's film hits 2.57 Million tickets on BookMyShow, grabs 4th spot in Kollywood's second week chart

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s action-comedy Good Bad Ugly, released on April 10, continues to shine at the box office even as it enters its third week. The film has now sold 2.57 million tickets on BookMyShow during its second week (April 18-24), securing the fourth spot on Tamil Nadu’s second-week records for online ticket sales. With its remarkable success, it has added Rs 1 crore to its tally and continues to trend as one of the top films in the region.

In its second week, Good Bad Ugly has surpassed Suriya’s Kanguva, which stands at 1.07 million tickets, and Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja, which earned 1.25 million. Ajith’s own Vidaa Muyarchi, released earlier this year, holds the best spot with 1.51 million tickets sold, while Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 follows closely at 1.59 million ticket sales.

Interestingly, Ajith's Good Bad Ugly comes in at 2.57 million ticket sales, edging past films like Raayan (1.62 million) and Dragon (1.68 million), landing in fourth place on the 'Second Week Ticket Sales' list. However, it still has some way to go before it can challenge the top three films. Superstar Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan sits at 2.69 million, Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran leads at 3.98 million, and Vijay’s The Goat tops the chart with a staggering 4.23 million.

Even though Good Bad Ugly is still far behind, the movie has been doing very well, and its ranking indicates how popular it is and how much of a fan following Ajith has. It is evident that the action-comedy has connected with viewers because of its distinctive fusion of humor, action, and poignant moments.

BookMyShow Ticket Sales After the Completion of the Second Week (Kollywood, 2024-25):

The Goat - 4.23M

Amaran - 3.98M

Vettaiyan - 2.69M

Good Bad Ugly - 2.57M

Dragon - 1.68M

Raayan - 1.62M

Indian 2 - 1.59M

Vidaa Muyarchi - 1.51M

Maharaja - 1.25M

Kanguva - 1.07M

It’ll be exciting to see if Good Bad Ugly can continue this momentum and possibly rise higher in the coming weeks, while other biggies like Suriya's Retro are arriving on May Day holiday.

