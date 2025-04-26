Thudarum Box Office: Mohanlal's flick breaks records, sells 4.28 lakh tickets in 24 hours on BookMyShow and beats Empuraan's day 4 sales

Sometimes, a film does not need noise to make an impact. Superstar Mohanlal’s latest crime drama, Thudarum, has taken off in a way few expected, and the impact could be felt. In just 24 hours after its release, it sold an incredible 4.28 lakh tickets on BookMyShow, setting an all-time record for a Malayalam film on the platform to sell such a huge number of tickets after the release.

What makes it more special is that Thudarum is not a sequel or a follow-up to any past hit. Mohanlal's previous release of the year, L2 Empuraan, rode the wave of Lucifer’s success and moved around 411K tickets on its 4th day. And his latest release has surpassed it, despite not being a stylish mass action bonanza or investing heavily in promotions. The Mohanlal-Shobhana starrer has earned this milestone purely on its merit. It proves that good storytelling and a powerful lead performance still matter.

Adding a touch of humor to the film’s growing popularity, the Kerala Police smartly used a scene from Thudarum where Mohanlal rides a motorcycle to promote helmet safety. They added the text to the image, "Let the journeys continue after wearing a helmet. Two-wheeler riders must always wear a helmet," and that caught the attention of netizens, as the public safety message is also promoting the film big time.

Directed by Tharun Moorthy and released on April 25, 2025, Thudarum also registered an impressive opening day collection of Rs 5.25 crore and reported high occupancy rates across theaters in Kerala. It marks a solid comeback for Mohanlal after a few mixed outings, even though Empuraan was a blockbuster but received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.

Feeling overwhelmed by the response, Mohanlal penned a heartfelt message thanking audiences for their love: "This film was made with purpose, with truth. To see it touch people so deeply is a blessing," he wrote, giving full credit to his team for shaping the movie with sincerity and passion.

At a time when flashier films are the norm, Thudarum quietly proves that honest, heartfelt storytelling still holds its own. Watch this space for more box office updates on the film.

