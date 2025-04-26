Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Trial After Turning Down Plea; Assault Footage Submitted As Evidence

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault, drugs, and rape.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has rejected a plea agreement from federal prosecutors in his ongoing case of racketeering and s*x trafficking. The same was revealed through disclosures made in a hearing held in New York on Friday.

Attorney Madison Smyser had confirmed that Combs rejected the suggested deal, per Variety. Though no details on the offer were given, Combs has stood by his not guilty plea to each of the five charges leveled against him. The indictment charges him with promoting events called "Freak Offs," in which he purportedly employed intimidation and threats to compel women to engage in sexual activities.

In a major breakthrough, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian denied a motion by Combs' lawyers to exclude surveillance footage of him attacking ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway in 2016. His lawyers had claimed the video was manipulated and could not be used as evidence, but the judge deemed it admissible.

The video, which made the rounds earlier this year, depicts Combs physically assaulting Ventura—an attack he has spoken about publicly before. He had admitted to the violent act, calling it wrong and saying he was at a low point in his life when it happened. He has since stated that he consulted professionals, therapy, and rehab, and swore to change. Combs apologized for what he had done, admitting the gravity of the actions without seeking the public's forgiveness.

Ventura, the key witness in the case, will testify during the trial in her own name. She is expected to provide a deciding testimony for the prosecution.

The jury selection is scheduled to be held on May 5, and opening statements will be made on May 12. The trial is likely to run for eight to ten weeks.

Combs' spokesmen have not responded to media requests about the rejection of the plea agreement or the ruling by the court on admitting the video evidence.

