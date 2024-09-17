'Hearing I had six months to live...': Kim Woo Bin talks about cancer diagnosis, trying to be positive, and more

Kim Woo Bin is a popular South Korean actor who is known for his roles in hits like The Heirs, Our Blues and more. Back in 2017, the actor had to take a hiatus as he was diagnosed with cancer. He decided not to give up and came back better and stronger. The actor recently revealed how it felt when he heard that he only had 6 months to live.

Kim Woo Bin appeared as a special guest on the show Salty Brother which is hosted by Shin Dong Yup. The actor looked back on his battle with cancer and shared how it was for him during hard times. Kim Woo Bin openly expressed that he was shocked and frightened when he heard that he only had 6 months left to live. He added that despite the tough consequences, he never thought of giving up.

The Uncontrollably Fond actor further explained that he took it as a chance to reflect on his life and spend more time with his family, connecting with his loved ones.

Kim Woo Bin was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. The actor took a two-year hiatus and returned in 2019. He made an appearance on screen for the first time in 2022 after resuming.

He has been in a long-term relationship with Shin Min Ah since 2015. Even after almost a decade of dating each other, they are often spotted enjoying their time together.

Kim Woo Bin debuted in 2011 with the drama Drama Special Series: White Christmas. He has starred in iconic projects like The Heirs, Twenty, Uncontrollably Fond, and more. In 2023, he took on the lead role in the drama Black Knight.

He recently appeared in the action film Officer Black Belt. The Netflix film was released on September 13 and tells the story of a martial artist and a probation officer who work together to keep track of people who wear electronic anklets to prevent crimes.

Kim Woo Bin will next be appearing in the fantasy romance comedy All the Love You Wish For alongside Bae Suzy.

