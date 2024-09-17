Where to Watch Kim Soo Hyun K-Dramas: Queen of Tears, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay and more

Kim Soo Hyun is one of the most acclaimed actors in the Korean entertainment industry and also ranks among its highest-paid stars. His ability to portray diverse characters has earned him praise and a huge fan following. Starring roles in some of the most iconic K-dramas of the past decade, he solidified his status in the industry. Whether you're a long-time fan or just starting your journey into his filmography, here’s a guide on where to watch all of Kim Soo Hyun's most popular K-dramas.

Where to watch all Kim Soo Hyun K-dramas

1. Dream High

Where to Watch: Netflix, Viu

Kim Soo Hyun first gained widespread attention in Dream High, a high school musical drama where he played Song Sam Dong, an aspiring singer from the countryside with a hidden talent for music. This series follows a group of students from different backgrounds as they navigate their dreams of becoming K-pop idols, tackling issues of self-confidence, teamwork, and perseverance. It's a perfect show to kick off a binge-watch of the actor’s works as it showcases his early talents.

2. Moon Embracing the Sun

Where to Watch: Netflix, Viu

In Moon Embracing the Sun, Kim Soo Hyun plays King Lee Hwon, a monarch whose tragic love story unfolds in this historical drama. The series, set in the Joseon era, combines romance, political intrigue, and fantasy elements. As King Lee Hwon, Kim Soo Hyun delivered a heartfelt performance that solidified his position as one of Korea's top actors.

Advertisement

3. My Love From The Star

Where to Watch: Netflix, Viu

Arguably one of the most famous K-dramas of all time, My Love From The Star catapulted Kim Soo Hyun to international fame. In this series, he portrays Do Min Joon, an alien who has lived on Earth for centuries. The romantic sci-fi drama centers on his evolving relationship with a famous actress, Cheon Song Yi. The drama mixes comedy, romance, and fantasy into an unforgettable storyline that captured global audiences.

4. The Producers

Where to Watch: Netflix

In The Producers, Kim Soo Hyun stars as Baek Seung Chan, a rookie producer at a Korean broadcasting station. This drama is a departure from his usual intense roles and features a more lighthearted, comedic tone. With a cast that includes top stars like Gong Hyo Jin, IU, and Cha Tae Hyun, the show offers a unique behind-the-scenes look at the entertainment industry.

5. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Advertisement

Where to Watch: Netflix

After a brief hiatus, Kim Soo Hyun made a much-anticipated return to television with It’s Okay to Not Be Okay. In this drama, he plays Moon Gang Tae, a caregiver at a psychiatric ward who struggles with his own emotional trauma while taking care of his autistic brother. This touching series explores themes of mental health, healing, and love, earning critical acclaim for its sensitive portrayal of complex issues.

6. One Ordinary Day

Where to Watch: Viu

Kim Soo Hyun took on a darker role in One Ordinary Day, where he portrays a university student named Kim Hyun Soo, who is accused of murder. The intense drama explores themes of justice, innocence, and the criminal justice system, and it demonstrates Kim Soo Hyun’s range as an actor, as he navigates through the emotional and psychological turmoil of his character.

7. Queen of Tears

Where to Watch: Netflix

Advertisement

Starring Kim Soo Hyun in the lead role alongside Kim Ji Won, the K-drama became a smash hit across the world. The actor gained tremendous fame for his role and once again retained his position as the top star of the Korean industry. It follows a plot where a chaebol heiress falls in love with an ordinary employee of her company. However, due to their contrasting upbringings and economic backgrounds, their marriage faces a lot of issues.