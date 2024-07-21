'Heartful thanks to ARMY': BTS' Jimin expresses gratitude to fans for showering love on MUSE; Updates on military life

BTS' Jimin shared his feelings regarding his latest solo album MUSE and also thanked fans for giving it their love and attention. The idol also apologized for not being able to engage with the fans through social media due to his mandatory military service. He also gave an update about his military life. Here is what he wrote.

BTS' Jimin thanks fans for showing love to his second album as a soloist

On July 21, BTS member Jimin took to Weverse and shared a heartwarming message with fans.

'Hello everyone. This is Jimin.

Finally, my second album MUSE is out.

A heartfelt thanks to all the ARMY who waited patiently and supported.

I couldn't wait to let you hear it, and so I really hoped that it would come out sooner. But I am happy that it is finally here.

I wanted to brag and talk a lot about the album but now I am in the military so I have to be careful with social media.

I am always sorry to make you wait and am always grateful.

I am doing well in the military, so don't worry. Hope you always take care of your health (It's summer so drink a lot of water).

(Don't turn on the air conditioner and fan too hard at night. You have to be careful of the heat too).

I'll get going now.

Thank you for enjoying the song. I'll be back with better songs and performances.

I'll always love you. '

More about BTS' Jimin

Jimin is the lead vocalist and the main dancer of BTS. He made his comeback as a soloist with the album MUSE along with the music video of the title track Who which was released on July 19. On June 28, Jimin had also dropped his pre-release single Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco) along with the music video.

He made his debut as a part of BTS in July 2013. His first solo album FACE was released in 2023. The album included hits like Set Me Free Pt. 2 and Like Crazy.

Jimin is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. RM, J-Hope, V and Jungkook are also currently enlisted. Jin became the first member to be discharged on June 12.

