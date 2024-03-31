Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol’s acquaintances provide insight into couple’s premature breakup

Han So Hee’s relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol was not all rainbows and daisies as the reveal soon took a bad turn when it became a hot controversy. The dating scandal began with a tourist spotting the couple out in Hawaii to Ryu Jun Yeol’s ex allegedly taking a dig at the relationship. Both actresses issued apologies and in the end, Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol broke up. On March 30, 2024, their break up was made official by Ryu Jun Yeol’s agency. Throwing new light on the subject, some sources close to the ex-couple came forward and spoke about the breakup.

Why did Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol decide to end it?

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol confirmed that they parted ways on March 30, 2024, two weeks after their dating confirmation. Ryu Jun Yeol’s agency C-JeS Studio in response to a source confirmed the breakup and asked for understanding from the fans without any other explanation.

Now, with the breakup news everywhere, a Korean news outlet OSEN revealed that the former couple’s acquaintances helped in getting more insight into their pre-mature breakup. They claimed that Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol had met and discussed how to go about their future. The discussion ended in their decision to break up. As for the reasons behind the same, the acquaintances said both parties had differences in opinion and conflicts which seemed to have no solution. The conflicts arose probably during the messy process the relationship went through.

Advertisement

Talking about the future, the contacts said that the actors will go on their separate paths and try their best in their respective acting fields.

A recap of Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol’s short-term relationship

The relationship was first speculated when a tourist saw Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee in Hawaii together. After refusing the rumors both parties accepted and confirmed the relationship. Amidst this, Ryu Jun Yeol’s ex Hyeri posted a cryptic Instagram story saying how funny it was. The same led Han So Hee to post a story allegedly taking a dig back at Hyeri. Both actresses soon apologized.

However, after more than two weeks Han So Hee posted a lengthy letter on Instagram and soon deleted it. The My Name actress called out Hyeri and slammed Ryu Jun Yeol’s silence throughout the whole incident in the letter. Later, the final result came out to be a pre-mature breakup.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Han So Hee’s letter: 5 takeaways from actress’ long note hinting at Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol