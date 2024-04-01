Did Han So Hee's agency ask her to delete controversial blog update post Ryu Jun Yeol break up? Report

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol’s dating controversy continues to make headlines even after the couple’s break-up. On March 30, after a brief 2-week relationship shrouded with many backlashes and disputes, the duo called it quits, sending shockwaves through their fanbase.

For the unversed, following the break-up confirmation, Han So Hee took to her personal blog page and shared a viral photo of Nicole Kidman. The image captured the American actress walking freely after her divorce from actor Tom Cruise in 2001. As the Korean actress shared the photo, it also went viral and fans couldn’t help but wonder if she wanted to reveal the reflection of both situations.

Did Han So Hee's agency convince her to delete Nicole Kidman's photo from her blog post?

Shortly after on the same day, the blog post was deleted as it became a trending topic. However, according to Korean media outlets, Han So Hee’s agency 9ATO Entertainment allegedly had to persuade the actress to take down the photo, which ignited the controversy even more.

Though some netizens believe the agency’s reaction was in the best interest of the actress

More about Han So Hee's controversial responses to her break-up with Ryu Jun Yeol

Following her breakup with Ryu Jun Yeol, the actress also took a dig at him and his former girlfriend Hyeri, who also got embroiled in this controversy. Han So Hee penned an Instagram post directed towards the Reply 1988 actress urging her to clear the matter about her and Ryu Jun Yeol’s dating timeline, as many called her a homewrecker. He also indirectly questioned the actor for maintaining utter silence throughout the whole controversy.

Advertisement

Notably, in the same post, the actress clarified that she first met the actor during his exhibition in November last year, which took place after his breakup with Hyeri. The long post that exhibited Han So Hee’s desperation to clarify the matter was also deleted shortly after, and she apologized for the same.

Meanwhile, as the dating rumor surfaced earlier last month, Han So Hee personally confirmed her relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol through a post on the same blog, which quickly made many headlines. However, shortly after, she deleted all the content from her page, leaving fans with many questions.

In light of the latest Nicole Kidman photo, the recurrent actions from the Nevertheless actress have been meeting netizens’ disappointment and disbelief towards her and the agency, with some calling her out for holding onto the unnecessary dispute.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol’s past interactions amid dating rumors; Here what we know so far