IVE’s Wonyoung spotted in public wearing sheet mask; fans love her for being skincare IT girl and multitasking

Wonyoung, a member of the K-pop girl group IVE, left for the Paris Fashion Week to attend the Miu Miu Fall/Winter Fashion Show on March 5. Wonyoung as she was at the airport was clicked and went viral for being a relatable girl. She is the visual and vocalist of the girl group IVE.

Wonyoung of IVE is known for her gorgeous visuals and fashion choices. She is one of the most influential idols from the fourth-generation girl group idols. She is expected to attend the Miu Miu fashion show on March 5. While on her way to the Paris Fashion Week, she was spotted wearing a sheet mask as she rode on a cart at the airport. The fashion icon Wonyoung established herself as just a normal girl who takes skincare seriously. The IVE member being the fashionista that she is, is hardly seen without perfect hair and makeup. This time fans witnessed her relatable girl.

Wonyoung’s multitasking was loved and appreciated by her fans everywhere as they shared their views on X (Twitter). Fans loved the IVE member for being the skincare IT girl who does not like to miss out on taking care of her skin even as she juggles her tight schedule. They found it relatable and were delighted to see her real side. Such moments bring idols closer to their fans on a much more human level and the fans undoubtedly were all for it and even commended Wonyoung on how she perseveres. Some fans even noted how tough it gets for idols with their packed agendas and programs.

Wonyoung and IVE: their recent activities and more

Wonyoung is the vocalist and main visual of the girl group IVE under Starship Entertainment. She is the brand ambassador for the Italian luxury brand Miu Miu, whose fashion show she will attend tomorrow. The K-pop idol is known for her glowing visuals and fashion choices.

IVE is made up of six members Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo and the group is currently on their first world tour. The tour is called Show What I Have World Tour beginning in Seoul last year in October. The band is set to perform in cities all over the world ending the tour in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 24, 2024.

