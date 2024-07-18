Here's what Stray Kids members said to fans after renewing contracts with JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids’ agency JYP Entertainment earlier today announced that all 8 members have decided to continue their journey with the agency and have renewed their contracts.

Stray Kids’ contract with JYP Entertainment was going to expire in early 2025. Soon after the news was declared, Stray Kids members sent assuring messages to fans for the new journey ahead.

On Ju;y 18, 2024, soon after JYP Entertainment’s announcement that all 8 members have renewed their contracts with the agency ahead of expiration in 2025, members sent special messages to fans.

Stray Kids members: Bang Chan, Felix, Hyunjin, Seungmin, Changbin, Han, I.N. and Lee Know assured the fans on Bubble (JYP Entertainment’s online platform for artists and fans interactions) messages.

All the Stray Kids members announced the renewal of contracts while assuring fans that they will continue to be with Stays (Stray Kids' official fandom) for a longer time. Bang Chan hoped that they could go even further in the future together. Han said it felt like they were debuting again.

Felix hoped that the fans would stay with them for a long time, while Hyunjin expressed gratitude by saying when he has Stays he has nothing to be afraid of. Seungmin was happy to share the news and thanked fans.

Changbin assured fans to not worry and he was happy to share the happy news before their comeback. I.N. said that his dream had come true. Lee Know assured fans by saying let’s have more fun.

See Stray Kids members' first messages after contract renewal here:

Know more about Stray Kids

Stray Kids is one of the most popular K-pop boy groups that have created a great name for themselves with their unique music, vocals, and captivating performances.

Stray Kids are set to finally make their highly awaited comeback with their 9th mini album ATE on July 19, 2024, at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) alongside the Latin hip-hop lead track Chk Chk Boom.

