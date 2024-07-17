Opinion: BTS’ Jimin’s Who and Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom to release on July 19 sparking exciting K-pop clash; Comparing concepts, expectations and more

Stray Kids and BTS’ Jimin are set to unveil their comeback lead tracks on the same day that is July 19, 2024. It is even more interesting to see that both K-pop icons will be unveiling their respective tracks at the same time as well. Jimin’s Who and Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom will be released on July 19, 2024, at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

Stray Kids is all set to drop their highly anticipated ninth mini album ATE with the lead track Chk Chk Boom. On the other hand, Jimin of BTS will also be making his supremely awaited comeback with his second studio album MUSE with the lead track Who.

Jimin and Stray Kids are one of the most iconic names in the world of K-pop and their music is noteworthy yet at the same time different. Now, with Jimin and Stray Kids dropping their songs on the same day, a lot can be expected: different genres, music videos, and more.

BTS’ Jimin’s Who and Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom to release on July 19: What to expect from K-pop clash

1. Contrasting genres and concepts

Jimin has unveiled an invigorating teaser for the track Who, which sets the scene for a song that will bring the romantic genre with a twist of alternative R&B. The song perfectly sets the tone for a groovy romantic track with a melodious guitar background score that melts its way beautifully into hearts and makes a home there.

However, the teased lyrics “Who is my heart waiting for” also hint at a retrospective a bit sad or pining genre in the overarching umbrella of romance.

On the other hand, Stray Kids has unveiled two breathtaking and banging music video teasers for Chk Chk Boom hinting at a high-powered and fierce noise and hip-hop track. The sound takes you in the well-known tornado of Stray Kids’ iconic music.

The song seems like a banner unfurled by Stray Kids hurling their arrival in the ground of music to rule it, “Chaos, we so catastrophic” makes itself stand out cutting a fierce Latin hip-hop track with an addictive hook.

2. Music videos

Looking at the music video teasers, Jimin and Stray Kids’ music videos will be on wildly different paths while making a strong echoing strong nevertheless.

As for Stray Kids, Chk Chk Boom brings an environment of utter chaos, and catastrophe awaits us, taking us to the infamous Megaverse of Stray Kids. The fire, destroyed setups, bold ensembles, and makeup create a statement loud enough to move the entire world.

Coming to Jimin, Who's music video will reveal a new side of the well-known star who has the power to captivate anyone and everyone. Jimin is donned in the ‘bad boy’ outfit in the MV teaser which depicts him in a new light altogether. It can be expected the music video will show him wandering the streets to find the person he is “waiting for”.

It will bring romance, style, and a captivating cinematic story with the well-known Jimin charm in the Who music video. Setting Jimin in an overpowering aura will engulf everything in sight in the singer’s shining allure.

3. Humongous expectations from both in terms of choreography as well as music

Looking at concepts, Jimin’s Who and Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom teases journey in different worlds, both of them entirely exciting and enthralling.

Stray Kids is known for captivating fans with one of the most enchanting performances with strong and intricate choreographies that stand out. Similarly, looking at Chk Chk Boom and its teasers another hypnotizing choreography is surely awaited.

Looking at their old tracks Maniac, LALALA, S-Class, God’s Menu, and more, colossal expectations await the boy group.

Meanwhile, Jimin is a dance prodigy in the world of K-pop, and as for choreography, iconic dance moves are expected with Who as well. The song can be expected to have a riveting dance break.

Jimin’s Filter, Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt. 2 have been captivating the audience since their release, and similar humongous expectations are from Jimin’s Who.

One can only wait and immerse ourselves in Jimin’s Who and Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom on July 19.

