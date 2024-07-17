Stray Kids' 'awesome content' with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman revealed to be Deadpool & Wolverine OST Slash

Stray Kids fans are in for an exciting treat as Marvel Studios unveils the track list for Deadpool & Wolverine, featuring a brand-new original song titled Slash by none other than Stray Kids.

The announcement comes after a thrilling meeting between members Bangchan and Felix with Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, teasing 'awesome' content ahead.

Stray Kids sing Slash for Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine

On July 17, Marvel Studios unveiled the much-awaited track list for Deadpool & Wolverine, featuring an exciting addition: a new original song titled Slash, sung by Stray Kids. This announcement followed a thrilling meeting earlier in the month where Stray Kids' Bangchan and Felix met Hollywood icons Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman during their promotional tour in Seoul.

Take a look at the tracklist here;

The Stray Kids members shared their excitement on social media, teasing fans with promises of "awesome" content to come. Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds hinted at a successful barter ‘deal’ with the group, saying, “the entire band will join the MCU.”

This momentous occasion comes after years of playful exchanges between Ryan Reynolds and Stray Kids, stemming from the group's Deadpool-inspired performance on Kingdom: Legendary War in 2021, which initially caught Reynolds' attention.

Fans are eagerly anticipating both the movie release on July 26 and the soundtrack's launch on July 24, with Slash by Stray Kids poised to add a unique K-pop music dimension to the film.

Advertisement

More about Stray Kids’ latest activities

Stray Kids, comprising members Bangchan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N, are gearing up for a momentous period in their careers. Recently, they made waves with their single Lose My Breath, featuring Charlie Puth, which achieved notable success on global charts.

Their upcoming ninth Korean-language EP, ATE, is set for release on July 19, featuring the lead single, Chk Chk Boom. Excitement mounts as they prepare to headline major events like I-Days in Milan and BST Hyde Park in London. Their dominATE world tour is also set to kick off in Seoul in August, promising electrifying performances across Asia, Australia, and beyond.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids’ dominATE World Tour: Asian stops and dates announced; American and European cities to be revealed soon