Who Is Toby Keith's Wife Tricia Lucus? Everything About Country Singer's Family As He Dies After Stomach Cancer Battle

Toby Keith breathed his last on Monday night after battling with stomach cancer. The singer's family issued a statement, saying, "Toby Keith died peacefully last night, February 5, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage." The country singer is survived by his wife, Tricia Lucus, and their two children.

Toby Keith and Lucus shared quite a dreamy love story before getting married. The two met at a local bar after the singer graduated high school. The duo dated for three years before tying the knot, lasting more than 40 years.

Toby Keith and Tricia Lucus's relationship timeline

Toby Keith and Tricia Lucus started dating in 1979. After dating for three years, the couple, as mentioned, tied the knot in 1984. Talking to People Magazine, Lucus mentioned, "I was 19, and he was 20. He was just one of those larger-than-life guys, full of confidence." The couple soon had their children, Shelly, Krystal, and Stelen.

Toby Keith's family's support in his music career

Before stepping into the music industry, Keith worked in oil fields for a living. When the oil fields did not give out enough for his family, the singer switched to playing along with his band. In an interview, the country icon said, "Dozens of people told Tricia, 'You need to go tell your old man to get a real job.' It took a strong-hearted and loving woman to say, 'He's good enough at music that I've got to let him try. And it'll be a great shot for both of us if he can make it work.'" the artist added, "I absolutely love performing and writing songs but being at home with my wife, Tricia, and my three kids is the best feeling of all."

Keith and Lucus have been spotted together at many events over the years, where the wife accompanied her husband to awards and honors. Keith last attended the People's Choice Awards, where the singer was honored with the Country Music Icon Award. Tricia Lucus had joined him at the event.

In his acceptance speech, he said, "Thank you almighty for allowing me to be here tonight. You've been riding shotgun with me for a little while." He also mentioned his family in his speech.

