Oscar Nominations 2024: Barbie's Margot Robbie And Greta Gerwig's Snub Leaves Hollywood Insiders Dumb Founded

The Academy is being accused of sexism and snobbery after the voting body left Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig out of the nomination list for the 96th Oscar Awards in Best Actress and Best Director category. The nomination list that was unveiled on Tuesday named Emma Stone, Lily Gladstone, Annette Bening, Carey Mulligan, and Sandra Hueller in the Best Actress category while the Best Director category featured Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, Justine Triet, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Jonathon Glazer.

Hollywood aficionados and film critics unanimously voiced their disappointment about Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig being snubbed of the much-deserving nomination nods by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Read to know how Hollywood feels about Barbie being majorly and very evidently snubbed in major categories.

‘This is the world we still live in’ - Barbie not nominated for Best Actress and Best Director Oscar Award

Oscars 2024 is no longer a Barbienheimer battle. Where Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy led Oppenheimer received 13 nominations across categories for the upcoming Oscars, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie led Barbie received just 8. Robbie who was being termed a favorite contender for the Best Actress Award at the up-and-coming 96th Oscar Award was not even nominated by the Academy in the category. The same goes for Greta Gerwig, the director of the toy doll film. She did not find a place on the Best Director nomination list. Ryan Gosling received two nods on the other hand. Gosling who played beach-dwelling Ken is up for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars. He is also nominated in the Original Song category for his song I’m Just Ken. Critics argue that the Academy did not even try to camouflage its sexism.

One Oscar voter told Page Six, “Greta deserved the nomination. Both she and Margot should have been nominated, but this is the world we still live in.” A second source termed the Barbie leading ladies being left out of nominations as “Such a snub.” “The movie lifted the industry. It's this kind of thinking that hurts the industry,” he added.

Another Oscar voter whispered to The Post, “The Academy needs to realize you can vote for more than one woman.”

“I’m surprised, in this woke world we live in, that Margot and Greta didn’t get nominated. If you give it to Ryan, you should give it to them,” a different Academy member told Page Six.

Justine Triet, the only woman in the Best Director category, told The Hollywood Reporter that she was “surprised because there are no more women beside me.”

Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera express disappointment over Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s Oscars snub

Both Gosling and Ferrera are up for Best Supporting Actor and Actress Awards at the 2024 Oscars which will take place on March 10 in Los Angeles.

Ferrera, who scored the Best Supporting Actress nomination for playing Gloria in Barbie, told Variety, “I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated.” “Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it - What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable,” she added.

In a lengthy statement issued in the late hours of Tuesday, Ryan Gosling said, “There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.”

While both Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were snubbed of the Best Actress and Best Director Award, they still stand a chance to take home the coveted statuette at the 2024 Oscar. Gerwig along with her husband Noah Baumbach is nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. Barbie’s nod in the Best Picture category gives Margot Robbie, the co-producer of the film, a chance to win the little gold man.

Oscars 2024 will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

