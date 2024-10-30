13 Going On 30 Musical To Hit Manchester Opera House In 2025; Details Inside

The musical based on the iconic 2004 film 13 Going On 30 is officially under works and will open in London and Manchester in 2025. The play has been titled the same as the movie, starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, and will follow the story of Jenna Rink, an awkward 13-year-old girl who wishes to skip high school.

According to the official synopsis of the play, "Jenna Rink is an adorably awkward 13-year-old girl who wishes she could skip over the misery of high school. When her birthday wish comes true, Jenna magically wakes up as an adult to find herself 'thirty, flirty and thriving' as the editor of a fashion magazine with a seemingly perfect life."

It further reads, "But as she gradually unravels the mystery of what kind of person she has become, she goes on a journey to work out what—and who—really matters.”

Meanwhile, the director’s seat for the play has been taken by Andy Fickman, who is also known for his work in Heather: The Musical. Additionally, the musical will be an adaptation of the book by Josh Goldsmith and Kathy Yuspa, who also co-wrote the original film.

As per the statement released by the creators of the play, "When we wrote the movie 13 Going on 30, we never dreamt that on the film’s 20th anniversary, we’d get the chance to see a whole new generation fall in love with Razzles and feel thirty, flirty, and thriving.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Didn’t Quite Know That’: Mark Ruffalo Was Surprised When He Learnt Marvel Co-star Brie Larson Was In 13 Going On 30

It continued to state, "It’s been a joy to work with ROYO, Revolution Studios, songwriters Alan Zachary & Michael Weiner, and director Andy Fickman to bring this story to life as a stage musical."

Moreover, Goldsmith and Yuspa conducted an acting workshop last year regarding the play and revealed that they are “thrilled by the audience’s response, and now we can’t wait to officially open in Manchester at the legendary Opera House—the launchpad of so many iconic musicals."

To invite the audience to view the play, the makers said, "So bring your family, your friends, maybe a date, or just come alone—don't be shy, we’re all nice. Hope you have as much fun seeing the show as we had making it!”

The details over cast members as well as the format of the play will be rolled out by the makers soon.

13 Going On 30 musical will open at the Manchester Opera House on September 21, 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will There Be A 13 Going On 30 Reboot? Team Weighs In Jennifer Garner And Mark Ruffalo Starrer Turns 20