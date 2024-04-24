‘Didn’t Quite Know That’: Mark Ruffalo Was Surprised When He Learnt Marvel Co-star Brie Larson Was In 13 Going On 30

The movie 13 Going on 30, one of Hollywood's popular romantic comedies, reached the milestone of 20 years on April 23. Starring Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Judy Greer in the lead roles, the Gary Winick-directed film was a huge success in 2004. However, another notable celebrity featured in "13 Going on 30" was Brie Larson, who gained fame later for her role in Captain Marvel.

As the film celebrates its 20th anniversary, a throwback video of Mark Ruffalo's genuine reaction to learning that Larson was in the movie has gone viral.

The clip posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Entertainment Tonight dates back to 2019, when Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Avengers: Endgame was released. At the premiere event, Ruffalo and his wife, Sunrise Coigney, interacted with an Entertainment Tonight interviewer. During the conversation, the host asked the Hulk star whether he was aware that Brie Larson was a part of 13 Going On 30. After a picture of Larson during her younger days from the film was shown, Ruffalo burst into laughter, recognizing her. "She was a mean girl. Oh My God, that's amazing" he said, visibly taken aback by the revelation.

“I didn’t quite know that,” admitted Mark Ruffalo. When Ruffalo wanted to know whether Brie Larson talked about that, the host answered that after the experience she gathered while working on 13 Going On 30, Larson found a flair for direction. “She learned she wanted to stay in the business,” said the interviewer. Speaking about Gary Winick, Rufallo turned a bit nostalgic for the director, who passed away in 2011. “It was a lovely little movie,” added Ruffalo.

On April 23, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Judy Greer had a Zoom call. They celebrated 20 years since their movie 30 Going On 30 came out. They talked about the past and thanked fans for loving their movie. Watch the video below.

What is the film 13 Going on 30 about?

The story of the film revolves around a 13-year-old girl named Jenna Rick, who wakes up one morning to find out she is a 30-year-old woman. Jenna discovers she has a live-in boyfriend, a professional hockey player, and she's a high-powered editor at Poise magazine. Her former worst enemy, Lucy Wyman, is now her co-worker.

Furthermore, Jenna discovers that she is perceived as a scheming and power-hungry executive who lacks genuine friendships. Reflecting on her past through old yearbooks, she realizes she has transformed into one of The Six Chicks, which explains her current ruthless behavior. Despite her success, Jenna is unhappy. She discovers her best friend, Matt, has left her and is engaged to someone else. Jenna wishes to figure out what went wrong and connect her present life with her last memory, which happens to be nothing but her 13th birthday.

Mark Ruffalo's upcoming projects

On the work front, Mark Ruffalo will next be seen in director Bong Joon-ho's scientific thriller, Mickey 17, which has been postponed and features Robert Pattinson in the lead. He is also a part of two Marvel movies: Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The film is now scheduled to release in 2025. Furthermore, Warner Bros. moved the release date of the sci-fi movie from March 2024 to January 2025. Last year's strikes and production changes made them decide to extend the timeline.

January 2025 was chosen for the movie's release in IMAX theaters because other dates were already taken. It also aligns with the Lunar New Year, a popular time for people to go to theaters and indulge in a wholesome movie with their friends and family.



