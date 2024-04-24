Will There Be A 13 Going On 30 Reboot? Team Weighs In Jennifer Garner And Mark Ruffalo Starrer Turns 20

Remember the feel-good movie 13 Going on 30 that made us all wish we could jump ahead to adulthood? Well, it’s been 20 years since this heartwarming comedy film hit the screens, and guess what? It’s still grabbing attention and people are still talking about it.

With its mix of comedy, romance, and iconic dance scenes, the film starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo has become a beloved classic. Now as the film celebrates its 20th anniversary, the big question on everybody’s mind is: will there be a reboot? Let’s see what the people who made the film have to say about it.

The idea behind the movie

13 Going on 30 was released on April 23, 2004, and it was a hit, earning $96 million worldwide. It gave us a fun twist on growing up. It’s about Jenna, a 13-year-old who wishes to be 30, flirty, and thriving. Jennifer Garner who plays the role is suddenly grown up, and she learns some big lessons. The film, also starred Mark Ruffalo, Judy Greer, and Andy Serkis, and Christa B. Allen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the idea for 13 Going on 30 came from the writers’ own childhood memories. Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa were inspired by their 13-year-old cousins during a Thanksgiving gathering. They found the mix of silly and serious topics discussed among teenagers extremely hilarious and thought it would make a great comedy. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

“At that time, both of us had 13-year-old girl cousins. We all got together for one Thanksgiving and we were listening in on them, and they were just so funny to us,” Cathy Yuspa said. Josh added, “One girl’s biggest goal in life was to have different lip gloss for every day of the year.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Is Jennifer Garner's Dating History? Find Out About Her Past And Present Relationships

A reboot or a sequel

With all the excitement around reboots, what’s the deal with 13 Going on 30? Goldsmith and Yuspa confirmed that there have been discussions about a sequel or a streaming series. “A little bit, both on streaming and a sequel movie and a series. It’s been bandied about. But for us the musical is the best version of it wight now. A new version of it,” said Goldsmith.

So, will there be a new version or a sequel? Well, despite the discussions, they haven’t settled on anything concrete yet. Goldsmith remains hopeful that the musical adaption of the movie will be successful and popular.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Garner Pays Unique Tribute To Reese Witherspoon On Her Birthday; See Here

A sweet reunion

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo teamed up again for a new movie, The Adam Project after 13 Going on 30. Garner felt really happy to work with Ruffalo again, saying it felt so sweet. She felt like they both understood each other really well, even with all the little things that have happened in their lives since then.

Ruffalo felt the same way. He remembered that early days in acting, saying, “We both started there.” For him, 13 Going on 30 was the star of his acting journey. He looked back fondly, saying, “We were just kids, when we first worked together.”

ALSO READ: The Adam Project EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Reynolds on Mark Ruffalo playing his dad, their Deadpool vs Hulk chats on set

A unique take on growing up

While the film has similarities to classics like Big and Freaky Friday, Goldsmith explained, “For us, the concept was really about choices you make when you’re young, and the implications of that choice when you grow up. What if you could peek into your future and see how your choices today shape you? For us, that’s way different than switching bodies.”

Advertisement

Christa Belle, who played young Jenna, added, “The film has a magical element to it, of course. But I feel the message, ‘If you can dream it, you can do it,’ shines through nonetheless.”