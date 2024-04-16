Joshua Leonard Slams Blair Witch Project Reboot Announcement on Social Media

Joshua Leonard has a versatile personality. He is a multi-talented person being an actor, writer, and director simultaneously. The actor became a household name after his role in The Blair Witch Project in 1999. Since then, he has starred in many big projects.

The Blair Witch Project actor is back in the headlines, and he is certainly disappointed about a certain decision. On social media, Joshua expressed his frustration and disappointment after the announcement of the reboot of the 1999 hit Blair Witch Project.

Joshua Leonard expresses his frustration with the Blair Witch Project reboot

At CinemaCon this year, it was announced that the Blair Witch Project will have a reboot, and it looks like someone from the cast has a problem with it. A cast member from the initial Blair Witch Project film spoke out about the franchise's recently planned revival 25 years later. Joshua Leonard, who co-starred with Heather Donahue and Michael C. Williams in the original found-footage horror film, expressed his frustration over the revival in a social media post on April 11 and said that he was unaware of the new project until it made news last week.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a screenshot of an article and wrote in the caption, “So, this is MY face on a press release for a film being made by two major studios—both I’ve worked for, both I respect. The weird part is that I didn’t know anything about it until a friend sent me a ‘congrats’ screenshot yesterday. My frustration is compounded because I’ve been trying to get @lionsgate to engage for over a month about a BWP charity screening I’m putting together for @opositivefest to raise money for artists without healthcare, and NO ONE will get back to me.”

The actor then added many facts and expressed how disrespectful the announcement was. He wrote, “I’m so proud of our little punk-rock movie, and I love the fans who keep the flames burning. But at this point, it’s 25 years of disrespect from the folks who’ve pocketed the lion’s share (pun intended) of the profits from our work, and that feels both icky and classless.” Leonard also claimed that he and his fellow actors and crew were not properly compensated following the success of the 1999 film.

Joshua Leonard starrer The Blair Witch Project reboot is already in the works

Jason Blum, the master of horror, is bringing back The Blair Witch Project for Lionsgate. It's an appropriate pairing, considering Blumhouse is renowned for its budget-conscious approach to horror. The first Blair Witch Project cost so little that it emerged as one of the most profitable films of all time. As per Variety, the news was made public during CinemaCon. This film is the first of a multi-picture deal with Blumhouse to reimagine horror classics for Lionsgate. Blumhouse, which has a first-look agreement with Universal Pictures, recently worked with Lionsgate on Imaginary, a thriller about a menacing teddy bear from childhood.

The upcoming Blair Witch Project reboot’s plot is yet to be announced. However, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson described the film as a new vision that will reintroduce this horror classic for a new generation.

